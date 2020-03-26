$2tn US coronavirus relief comes without climate stipulations

Airways get $60bn bailout, nonetheless Pelosi’s proposal on halving of emissions by way of 2050 not built-in

Coronavirus – latest US updates

Live worldwide updates

See all our coronavirus safety

A $2tn US coronavirus discount bundle deal will dole out billions to struggling airways and offer low-interest loans that fossil gasoline companies may compete for – with out requiring any movement to stem the native climate catastrophe.

Comparable: $1,200 stimulus exams for all? What to study the USA coronavirus bailout

Proceed finding out…

