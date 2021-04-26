3 Charming Ways Song Joong Ki Has Been Captivating Viewers In “Vincenzo”

Song Joong Ki has been stealing hearts with his latest role in the tvN drama “Vincenzo”!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who is of Korean descent, but was adopted by an Italian family at a young age. When he moves back to Korea due to a conflict within his organization, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin). Together, they join forces in using villainous methods to take down villains who cannot by punished by the court of law.

Vincenzo is a character who is gentle to the weak and firm with the strong, while also being a villain who repays evil with even greater evil. When he is with the tenants of Geumga Plaza he can be clumsy and cute, which has given viewers plenty of laughs. Meanwhile, his cold and merciless demeanor when facing villains also proves his status as a Mafia consigliere.

Here are three ways in which Song Joong Ki’s portrayal of Vincenzo has been charming viewers!

Spoilers

1. His heart-stopping gaze

Vincenzo Cassano has stolen the show with his dark Mafia-like aura and cold gaze ever since his first appearance. His greed-filled eyes when he first discovered the gold hidden in Geumga Plaza was particularly memorable to viewers and remains a hot topic to this day. His gaze also took on a melodramatic turn when he was about to flick Hong Cha Young’s forehead, a scene that viewers waited eagerly for in anticipation of seeing Song Joong Ki’s melodramatic acting.

Most recently in episode 16, Vincenzo’s gaze reached a pinnacle of despair following the death of his mother Oh Kyung Ja (Yoon Bok In). As he shed tears, his eyes revealed a deep sadness and longing. Not long after, his eyes took on a bloodthirsty twinge as his rage at the perpetrators peaked. In particular, the look he shot at Jang Jun Woo (2PM’s Taecyeon) while aiming a gun at his face, void of all emotion, ushered in the greatest ending scene yet.

The various emotions that Song Joong Ki expressed through his gaze have created a more immersive experience for viewers and is considered one of the drama’s key points of interest.

2. His magical voice

Having already been well-known for his charming voice, Song Joong Ki has been able to make even greater use of his talent through his role as Vincenzo.

Vincenzo’s voice stands out even more when he fluently delivers his lines in Italian. In addition, his voice when he corners and threatens Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin) in a laundromat is low and soft, but successfully conveys a hair-raising sense of horror to the listener. During a memorable scene where he tells Hong Cha Young to calm down following the deaths of the bereaved families of Babel Chemicals researchers, Vincenzo’s voice may have sounded cold, but the resonance in his tone proved that he was comforting her in his own way.

It is through the small and elegant fluctuations in his voice that Song Joong Ki has added even more depth to the character of Vincenzo.

3. His satisfying movements

Vincenzo’s signature move of flipping open his Zippo lighter has made an appearance in every important scene in the drama and is adding even more to his charm. In both the vineyard of episode 1 and the Babel warehouse of episode 4, just the motion of Vincenzo throwing his lighter brought great catharsis to viewers.

Other motions that Vincenzo has made that added more depth to the scene include his fist bump with Hong Cha Young and his thumbs-up sign, which he only makes in certain situations. Also notable is the neck-sweeping action Vincenzo made in episode 8 to lure in Hwang Min Sung (Kim Sung Cheol), as well as the horseback riding scene where his prince-like appearance blurred the lines between fantasy and reality.

Song Joong Ki’s clean-cut actions, along with the subtle changes in his emotions to suit each situation, have been adding even more to his appeal. Viewers are already waiting with bated breath to see what kind of excitement he has in store for the final episodes.

“Vincenzo” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

Also check out Song Joong Ki in “Descendants of the Sun” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)