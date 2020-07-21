3-day state mourning in UP on the death of Lalji Tandon, Yogi Adityanath said – the country lost a popular leader

Lucknow: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 85 in Lucknow. Tandon was hospitalized for several days. This information was shared by a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and his son Ashutosh Tandon via a post on Twitter. He wrote in his tweet- “Babuji is no more.” At the same time, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a three-day state mourning. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mourned his death. He has expressed condolences to his son Ashutosh Tandon after speaking to him. Also Read – Lalji Tandon’s political journey from Councilor to Governor, close to Atal Bihari Bajpayee

The Chief Minister said that "The country has lost a popular populist, a qualified administrator and a vigorous society servant with the death of Lalji Tandon. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family by praying for the peace of the departed soul. " On the other hand, the state government has announced a three-day state mourning on the death of Tandon. Government spokesman said that the state government has announced a 3-day state mourning.

M.P. Of m Grieved upon hearing the news of the death of Governor Shri Lalji Tandon.

With his death, the country has lost a popular populist, a qualified administrator and a powerful social worker. He was the soul of Lucknow.

I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. My condolences to the bereaved family. – Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 21, 2020

State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has canceled his visit to Ayodhya on the death of Tandon. He has expressed grief over his death. He tweeted that “Senior BJP leaders, ministers and former MPs of several ministries in the state government, source of inspiration for lakhs of three generation workers and very sad news of the demise of His Excellency Governor Shri Lalji Tandon at present. Has happened.”