3 Devi Film is the most recent Kannada film directed and produced by way of Ashvin Mathew. It options Shubha Poonja, Jyothsna Rao, and Sandhya Lakshminarayan in lead roles. 3 Devi Kannada film comes below the banner of Altered Ego. Dheerandra Doss and Fidel Ashok compose the background tune and soundtracks for the movie. The tale revolves round 3 girls who break out from male chauvinism and at ease in combination, however the twist of end result made them combat for his or her lives.