3 Former Loen Entertainment Executives Receive Sentences For Stealing Royalties While Operating Melon

Former executives of Loen Entertainment have been declared responsible of their first trial over fees of stealing royalties whereas the corporate was working the music platform Melon.

Former Loen Entertainment CEO “Shin” had beforehand been indicted on fees of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, and many others. of Particular Financial Crimes (fraud). On February 16, the Seoul Jap District Court docket sentenced Shin to 3 years and 6 months in jail.

The corporate’s former vice-president “Lee,” who was delivered to trial together with Shin, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in jail with a probation interval of 4 years. Former director “Kim” acquired a sentence of a yr and 6 months, with a probation interval of three years. Because of this these two executives will solely serve the jail sentences in the event that they commit one other offense throughout their probation interval.

Shin and the opposite executives had been indicted in September 2019 on fees of stealing 18.2 billion received (roughly $16.4 million) whereas working Melon. This included stealing 4.1 billion received (roughly $3.7 million) in royalties by making a phantom report firm named “LS Music” in 2009. It’s described that they took songs whose copyright safety had expired and registered them as if LS Music had the rights to them. They then fabricated information to make it seem like Melon customers had downloaded songs from LS Music.

As well as, from April 2010 to April 2013, they didn’t pay 14.1 billion received (roughly $12.7 million) that ought to have gone to copyright holders. They did this by making the most of Melon’s modified royalty distribution system. The system allowed copyright holders to be paid by a ratio of the entire variety of Melon customers. In April 2010, Melon made a change to the system to exclude customers who had been making common funds with out really utilizing the service from the entire variety of its customers. Nevertheless, they’re mentioned to have withheld this data from copyright holders, thus stealing royalties that got here from non-users.

The court docket discovered them responsible on all fees introduced and said, “The defendants dedicated the crime of utilizing dishonest strategies to deceive the music rights holders and subsequently steal the cash that these folks ought to have acquired, dropping their belief. There may be a lot room for criticism.”

“As Shin had the correct to make the ultimate determination over this systematized crime, he has the best legal responsibility and there may be the most space for criticism,” the court docket said.

