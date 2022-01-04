3 free PC games on Prime Gaming, including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Amazon’s service starts the year with a great gift for fans of zombies, fantasy and science fiction.

2022 is here. How do we celebrate the new year? With grapes? Nougat? Amazon Prime Gaming says ‘no’ to all this and brings us new free games with which to entertain us for hours. And we are talking about quite powerful titles, as the service welcomes January with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer and World War Z: Aftermath. A gift for all users subscribed to Amazon Prime Gaming.

If you are fans of the franchise Star WarsSurely you have heard of the title given away on Prime Gaming. You can claim this title right now, which puts us fully into an adventure situated between the third and fourth episode to embody a young Padawan. But destiny has not made it easy for us, since a long journey of learning and control awaits us in a delivery that aims to recreate the entire epic of the power of the Force.

But if your gender is strategyDon’t hesitate to claim Total War: Warhammer. An iconic RTS that uses most fanciful elements and creatures to present really complicated scenarios. Make good use of your army of orcs, goblins, humans, dwarves, vampires, legendary heroes and more to emerge victorious from all the wars that stand in your way.

On the other hand, World War Z: Aftermath invites us on a journey of action, blood and survival to resist the zombie threat. Don’t wait any longer to access this apocalyptic shooter where its horror and tension are combined with the content of Aftermath– A reissue of the original game that incorporates all the additions of the Game of the Year Edition, new stories and unpublished missions.

Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to claim all these gifts thanks to a collaboration with Epic Games Store Y Origin. In this sense, the Amazon platform provides us with a redeemable code in the Fortnite parent store (in the case of World War Z: Aftermath and Total War: Warhammer) and on the Origin platform (with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order). In addition, the benefits of Prime Gaming do not end here, as it has included 5 new games that are added to the list of free titles in January for subscribers of various services.

