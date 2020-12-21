3 Intriguing Figures Who Seem To Hold The Key To The Central Mystery In “Awaken”

What actually occurred on the White Evening Village 28 years in the past?

That’s the important thing query that wants answering on tvN’s thrilling thriller drama “Awaken”—and with every new episode, the drama appears to be racing nearer and nearer in the direction of the horrific fact.

Spoilers

Because the veil of secrecy surrounding the White Evening Village slowly begins to elevate, listed here are three mysterious characters to control in future episodes:

1. Moon Jae Woong

From his very first look within the drama, Moon Jae Woong (performed by Yoon Solar Woo) intrigued viewers together with his darkish and mysterious aura. The cautious, visibly anxious character lives in isolation from the remainder of society and suffers abuse by the hands of Jang Yong Sik, the CEO of portal web site MODU (performed by Jang Hyuk Jin).

Viewers have begun to take a position that Moon Jae Woong could also be one of many youngsters from the White Evening Village who had been pressured to endure inhumane experiments. The character appears to have a few of the defining traits shared by the youngsters from the village: he has beforehand displayed superhuman power with out realizing it, and he additionally revealed his extraordinary brainpower when he found out what hospital Jamie (Lee Chung Ah) had been taken to utilizing solely her physique measurements and the time and placement she was discovered.

It stays to be seen whether or not Moon Jae Woong is actually from the White Evening Village—and what function he’ll play within the story to return.

2. Gong Il Do

Gong Il Do (performed by Kim Chang Wan), the daddy of Gong Hye Gained (AOA‘s Seolhyun), has emerged one of the crucial suspicious characters within the story. In the most recent episode of the drama, it got here to mild that he was no unusual researcher, however really the mastermind working a secret analysis lab along with the White Evening Basis. It was additionally revealed that he’s nonetheless finishing up the human experiments that had been carried out on the White Evening Village previously.

After displaying his true colours, Gong Il Do piqued viewers’ curiosity by mysteriously declaring, “In order to attain what the inspiration has needed for a very long time, we have to seize Do Jung Woo [Namgoong Min] it doesn’t matter what.”

3. Oh Jung Hwan

(*3*)

Beforehand on “Awaken,” it turned clear that Son Min Ho, the director of the White Evening Village (performed by Choi Jin Ho), was merely a pawn in a a lot bigger scheme. It additionally turned out that Oh Jung Hwan (performed by Kim Tae Woo) is among the true key figures behind the highly effective White Evening Basis.

Because the President’s Chief of Employees, the extremely influential Oh Jung Hwan is ready to management the police, the prosecutor’s workplace, and the media without delay. Son Min Ho additionally beforehand revealed that Oh Jung Hwan is the one one that is aware of the identification of the White Evening Basis’s proprietor.

The producers of “Awaken” teased, “The twists which have unfolded up till now are merely the start. Because the story progresses, the ugly fact of the White Evening Village and White Evening Basis, in addition to the entangled relationships between the characters, will start to unfold. The plot will turn into much more surprising because the drama picks up the tempo. Please sit up for it.”

The subsequent episode of “Awaken” will air on December 21 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)