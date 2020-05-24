3 Key Points To Anticipate As “Group Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation” Makes Its Premiere

OCN’s “Group Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” is lastly unveiling its action-packed story!

This upcoming OCN crime-oriented motion comedy drama is a couple of screwball detective who stops at nothing to catch a legal and a passionate investigative crime TV present producing director (PD) who try to resolve troublesome instances. Different members of the motley crew embody a former legal profiler, a former gangster, and a former Nationwide Forensics Service autopsist.

Listed below are three issues to look out for because the drama begins to unfold:

Cha Tae Hyun’s first detective position

“Group Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” will mark Cha Tae Hyun’s return to the small display screen after a previous controversy, and he’ll draw consideration together with his first detective position. Cha Tae Hyun will shed his common heat and comedic picture and switch right into a sharp-tongued, hot-tempered detective for the drama. Director Kang Hyo Jin shared, “You possibly can stay up for Cha Tae Hyun’s transformation.”

Totally different and distinctive episodes

The pre-released spotlight video heralded the primary episode by which previous and present occasions intersect, prompting the curiosity of potential viewers. The manufacturing workforce promised to fill all 12 episodes with recent and differentiated tales. Writers Lee Yoo Jin and Jung Yoon Solar, who’ve unraveled a dense and dense story with “Lacking Noir M” that was extremely acclaimed by style lovers, ready wealthy and stable episodes based mostly on varied occasions they researched for a very long time.

Nice workforce play

The final however most necessary key level of “Group Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” is a collaborative investigation carried out by characters with distinctive personalities that haven’t been seen in different investigations. Kang Ho (Cha Tae Hyun) is described as a detective who makes use of all means to catch criminals. Though his willpower to place unhealthy guys behind bars is admirable, he has a nasty mood that usually lands him in troublesome conditions. Then there’s Kang Moo Younger (Lee Solar Bin), a passionate producing director (PD), who’s on the verge of shedding her job.

Lee Ban Suk (Jung Sang Hoon) is a former-autopsy-chief-turned-funeral-director, and Teddy Jung (Yoon Kyung Ho) is the CEO of Cocktail Bar who beats unhealthy guys with quick and powerful punches. On prime of that, there’s Takwon (Ji Seung Hyun), a personal detective who makes cash by working two jobs as a multi-level gross sales and personal detective.

“Group Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” premieres on Could 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST, and it is going to be obtainable on Viki!

Watch the teaser now:

Watch Now

