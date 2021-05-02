3 Key Points To Anticipate In Upcoming Premiere Of “Bossam: Steal The Fate”

There are only a few hours until the premiere of “Bossam: Steal the Fate”!

“Bossam: Steal the Fate” is a historical drama about the fateful romance that occurs when a mysterious rogue named Ba Woo (Jung Il Woo) accidentally kidnaps Princess Soo Kyung (Girls’ Generation’s Yuri), the widowed daughter of Prince Gwanghae.

Below are three points to look out for in the drama’s first episode.

1. Superb producers

MBN has been captivating viewers with its hit dramas, such as “My Dangerous Wife” and “Graceful Family.” These dramas became popular due to the original ideas and interesting genres. “Bossam: Steal the Fate” will also be successful since it is a historical drama with the unique topic of bossam, which refers to the practice of kidnapping a widow in the middle of the night in order to be remarried to another man.

“Bossam: Steal the Fate” is produced by director Kwon Suk Jang, who made his name with hit dramas like “Pasta,” “Golden Time,” and “Avengers Social Club.” The drama is penned by famous writer Kim Ji Soo, who wrote “Medical Brothers” and “Rascal Sons,” and rookie writer Park Cheol.

2. Lead actors who will capture viewers’ hearts

The drama contains a star-studded lineup that includes Jung Il Woo, Yuri, and Shin Hyun Soo. Jung Il Woo is a top actor with a long list of acting experiences. This time, he will play Ba Woo, a character who is willing to stoop to any level just to survive and shows his tough attitude through his crude speech, sharp glare, and blunt manners. Through this new character, Jung Il Woo will show a different kind of acting than before.

Yuri is building up her acting spectrum with diverse works, and in this drama, she will play Sookyung, who has the gentle speech, noble expressions, and elegant gestures of a princess, but turns into a different person when her life is upended by a political marriage, widowhood, and kidnapping.

Shin Hyun Soo is a very stable actor who will play the pure-hearted Dae Yeop, and viewers can look forward to him as the romantic second male lead. Dae Yeop is completely different from Ba Woo, and Shin Hyun Soo trained in sword skills and horseback riding to portray the manly side of his character.

3. A rich narrative that contains diverse chemistry

The characters of “Bossam: Steal the Fate” will come together to create a variety of chemistry. Ba Woo and Soo Kyung will start off on the wrong foot, but they will build up a romantic relationship as they are both similar in the fact that they have to hide their identities and hide from those who try to hunt them down. Soo Kyung and Dae yeop are childhood friends, and she eventually becomes his sister-in-law. Their relationship goes through many, and it will be interesting to see how it will progress as time goes on.

Prince Gwanghae (Kim Tae Woo) and Lee Yi Cheom (Lee Jae Yong) will be the main characters who struggle for power. Kim Gae Si (Song Seon Mi) and Lee Yi Cheom’s younger sister Haeindang Lee (Myung Se Bin) will also add to the tension. It will also be fun to see Ba Woo’s teamwork with his friend Chun Bae (Lee Joon Hyuk) and Soo Kyung’s friendship with court lady (Shin Dong Mi).

“Bossam: Steal the Fate” premieres on May 1 and will be available on Viki.

Check out a trailer below!

