3 Key Points To Anticipate In Upcoming Premiere Of “Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce)”

“Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” is premiering tonight!

The drama will inform the tales of three charming feminine protagonists of their 30s, 40s, and 50s who face unpredictable misfortunes, and it additionally offers with the difficulty of married {couples} as they attempt to discover real love.

Sung Hoon will play the lawyer Pan Sa Hyun, who fell in love along with his spouse Boo Hye Ryung (performed by Lee Ga Ryung), a radio DJ, after seeing her play the drums. The couple has been married for 3 years and don’t have any kids.

Lee Tae Gon can be Shin Yoo Shin, the candy husband of Sa Pi Younger (performed by Park Joo Mi) and the director of a hospital’s neuropsychiatry division. Sa Pi Younger is a producing director for the radio present, and he or she all the time does her greatest to deal with her residence, kids, and husband.

Jun Soo Kyung will tackle the function of Lee Si Eun, the radio present’s predominant author and the spouse of Park Hae Ryoon (performed by Jeon No Min), the dean of the division of theater and movie at Solar Jin College. The 2 have been married for 30 years, and Lee Si Eun has given all her consideration to her husband and youngsters.

Listed here are three factors to look out for within the drama’s first episode:

Author Phoebe’s (Im Sung Han) sensible script

Phoebe is a number one storyteller who is ready to immerse the viewers together with her partaking scripts. She wrote varied common dramas equivalent to “Apgujeong Midnight Solar,” “Princess Aurora,” and “New Tales of Gisaeng.” Followers are extremely trying ahead to her subsequent fascinating story about three very completely different married {couples}.

Director Yoo Jung Joon and director Lee Seung Hoon’s sensuous manufacturing

As it’s the first mini sequence that author Phoebe is writing, there’s a clear distinction in manufacturing. The administrators will work arduous to finish a sensuous dramas that emphasizes speedy growth and impactful scenes. Yoo Jung Joon is a grasp of delicate directing abilities who doesn’t miss even essentially the most delicate feelings between the characters. Alternatively, Lee Seung Hoon will amplify the strain along with his skillful directing, and followers are trying ahead to what sort of synergy they’ll create collectively.

The actors’ dramatic transformations

Sung Hoon, Lee Tae Gon, Lee Min Younger, Park Joo Mi, Lee Ga Ryung, Jun Soo Kyung, and Jeon No Min can be going by means of unconventional transformations for this drama. Sung Hoon, Lee Tae Gon, and Jeon No Min, who revealed their light photographs within the teaser video, will shock viewers with their unpredictable, daring strikes. They may exude the aura of “unhealthy males” with varied secrets and techniques and mysterious interactions.

Park Joo Mi will develop into a beautiful however sharp character, whereas Lee Ga Ryung will travel between coldness and fury. Jun Soo Kyung will present a brand new aspect of her together with her completely different function as a practical character with a pitiful story. Moreover, Lee Min Younger will play Music Received, who causes turbulence in one of many couple’s relationship.

The manufacturing crew acknowledged, “It is going to be a drama that can fulfill each those that have been ready for Phoebe and people who haven’t. ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce),’ which encompasses a clear evaluation of {couples}’ internal conditions, is a drama that anybody can simply and comfortably watch, however it can go away a deeper lingering impression than another couple drama. Please look ahead to the primary episode.”

“Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” will premiere on January 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

