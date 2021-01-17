3 Key Points To Anticipate In Upcoming Premiere Of “She Would Never Know”

(*3*)

There’s solely at some point left till the premiere of JTBC’s “She Would Never Know”!

An adaptation of a well-liked internet novel, “She Would Never Know” will inform the sophisticated workplace love story of two coworkers on a advertising and marketing staff for a cosmetics model. Gained Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Music Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon will play her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. Lee Hyun Wook takes on the position of bold advertising and marketing staff director Lee Jae Shin, and Lee Joo Bin performs Lee Hyo Joo, the granddaughter of the cosmetics firm’s founder and a rising star within the images world.

Under are three factors to look out for within the drama’s first episode.

The principle solid’s excellent appearing expertise and chemistry

The 4 actors that make up the primary solid are set to tackle new challenges by their roles. As Yoon Music Ah, Gained Jin Ah won’t solely show her charisma as a senior colleague, but additionally nice emotional depth. Rowoon will probably be making viewer’s hearts race by his position of Chae Hyun Seung, displaying an much more adult-like facet of himself. In the meantime, Lee Hyun Wook will tackle the romance style together with his position because the mature Lee Jae Shin, and Lee Joo Bin will impress along with her mushy coronary heart hidden below a chilly exterior as Lee Hyo Joo.

The hidden that means within the title

The Korean title of the drama actually interprets to, “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick.” Because it leaves fairly an affect with its sentence construction and content material, drama followers are questioning why Chae Hyun Seung finally ends up saying these phrases to Yoon Music Ah. Identical to how Chae Hyun Seung known as out to Yoon Music Ah within the drama’s teasers, the road concerning the lipstick can be certain to trigger viewers’ hearts to beat with pleasure.

The start of a heart-fluttering romance

Via his position as Chae Hyun Seung, Rowoon will remodel into the epitome of romance together with his enticing wit, critical perspective, and good-looking look. Loyal in his love for one lady, Chae Hyun Seung’s braveness and manly allure as he units out to guard the one he loves is bound to make viewers’ hearts race. In addition, viewers will expertise loads of heart-fluttering moments by Yoon Music Ah as her love story begins, even when she doesn’t but notice it.

“She Would Never Know” premieres on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

