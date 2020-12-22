3 Key Points To Look Out For In “The Penthouse,” With More Plot Twists To Come

(*3*)

SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “The Penthouse” has included a whirlwind of occasions with surprising twists and turns in its plot.

The sequence highlights the extraordinary competitors amongst three residents in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence. These three are Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the queen of the penthouse; Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (Kim So Yeon), the prima donna with endless wishes; and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene), who has her eyes set on coming into excessive society at no matter price.

The charming plot and expert forged members have fascinated viewers, with followers questioning what is going to occur subsequent.

Beneath are key factors to be careful for within the upcoming episodes of “The Penthouse”!

Spoilers

Shim Soo Ryun and Logan Lee’s surprising partnership

Shim Soo Ryun is left in a dire scenario after discovering out the reality behind Logan Lee. After a lot contemplation, she agrees to work with him in getting revenge on behalf of Min Sul Ah (Jo Soo Min). When Logan Lee informs her that he might be following via on a serious transaction with Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon), she advises for him to include Oh Yoon Hee within the course of. With such an intricate net of dynamics, it is going to be attention-grabbing to see how the 2 perform their revenge towards Joo Dan Tae.

Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin’s determined makes an attempt to safe her prized life

In a earlier episode, Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin was liable to dropping her esteemed managerial place at work as a result of her father discovered about her affair and divorce via Oh Yoon Hee. After a heated dialog that ended together with her father falling down a flight of stairs, Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin fled the scene with essential paperwork for her safety in hand. Whether or not this incident might be stored within the shadows and whether or not she’s going to be capable to maintain her standing within the firm are main factors to be thought-about in upcoming episodes.

Oh Yoon Hee’s efforts to fix her relationship with daughter Bae Ro Na

Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) has began to doubt her mom Oh Yoon Hee’s relationship with Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon) after Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin)’s aggressive actions. She confirms her suspicions after discovering Ha Yoon Chul’s images on her mother’s cellphone. Moreover, she tries to drop out of college after failing to hit a observe throughout an analysis. This leads Oh Yoon Hee to decide on having revenge on Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin, who used Bae Ro Na to encourage her personal daughter, Ha Eun Byul. However as issues don’t work out precisely as Oh Yoon Hee had hoped for, viewers surprise if she’s going to be capable to work issues out with Bae Ro Na whereas succeeding in her revenge.

The manufacturing group shared, “In episodes 16 and 17, Shim Soo Ryun and Logan Lee will formally dive in to their revenge scheme. More truths behind Min Sul Ah’s murder case might be revealed on high of further plot twists. Please watch how people thirsty for revenge struggle via obstacles and one another after their wishes.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse.”

Meet up with the newest episodes right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)