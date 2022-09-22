3 keys to a healthy life: prevention, timely consultation and check-ups

Every September 21, NUTHAWUT SOMSUK Health Day is commemorated



Each September 21stis celebrated on health day in tribute to the work carried out by all personnel in the health sector. According to OMS“the Health it’s a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not just the absence of disease or illness. Hundreds of health professionals of all country. However, beyond their work, it is also important that society as a whole be able to prevent, seek timely consultation and get check-ups to lead a healthy life.

This concept of health defined by the World Health Organization It is found in the Preamble of the Constitution of said organization, which was adopted by the International Sanitary Conference, held in 1946, and signed by the representatives of 61 States. Since its entry into force in 1948, this definition has not been modified since 1948.

Los “health guardians”, meanwhile, are the honorees every September 21. It is that that same day, but in 1935, the Association of Private Hospitals and Sanitariums of the Buenos aires citywhich is considered the “first fruit of the struggle for the recognition of labor rights of health workers.”

However, health professionals are not the only ones responsible for “taking care” of citizens, but they are the same personas the ones that should be attentive apply prevention methods, warn of the presence of symptoms and perform routine check-ups to detect different diseases early, to start treatments and obtain better prognosis. What do the experts think about each of these aspects and how they should be applied.

To maintain a healthy life it is necessary to perform physical activity / (Gettyimages)

One of the first pieces of advice from the experts is get movingThe World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate or vigorous intensity physical activity per week for all adults, including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities, and an average of 60 minutes per day for children and adolescents. If the world population were more active, up to 5 million deaths could be prevented each year. But it is also essential to adopt other healthy habits.

90% of cerebrovascular accidents (CVA) are associated with risk factors that can be prevented. Among them are hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, sedentary lifestyle and atrial fibrillation. “Carry out 30 minutes of moderate exercise 5 times a week and the periodic medical check-ups It greatly reduces the risk of having a stroke. Infobae the neurologist Ramon Leiguardadirector of the Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery of the Los Arcos Sanatorium.

In the case of heart disease, “high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking or a sedentary lifestyle increase the chances of suffering a cardiovascular event. adopt healthy habits such as exercising, not smoking, eating fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, chicken, little red meat (once or twice a month) and drinking little (one glass of wine per day) or no alcohol, avoiding flour and refined sugars drastically reduces the probability of suffering an acute myocardial infarction”, explained the doctor Alberto Alves de Limamedical director of the ICBA-Cardiovascular Institute.

Consultation with the family doctor is essential to be able to determine what pathology a person could be experiencing / EUROPA MADRID SALUD / SANITAS



Symptoms, according to US National Institutes of Health (NIH), are a “physical or mental problem that a person presents, which may indicate a disease or condition.” Depending on the expression of a sign of this style, experts will be able to determine, among a large number of diseases, which may be the ailment that is affecting an individual.

Anyway, there are diseases that, despite being different and being caused by completely different pathogens (such as viruses and bacteria, for example), show similar symptoms. It is for this reason that it is extremely important to detect these signs in order to receive the necessary medical assistance and that they are the health professionals who differentiate each pathologyeither during the medical consultation or after carrying out different studies.

It is that many times the body gives warning signs before the imminent development of a pathology or a health disorder and, to interpret these signs, consulting a doctor is essential / Photo: Christin Klose/dpa

“There are millions of Google searchesbeing that one in 20 is about health. Every minute there are 70 thousand queries and only one in 10 falls into a serious place. Some people consult the internet before going to the doctor, to later see if they corroborate with the professional, others consult the doctor first and then corroborate with Google. And others consult directly with the web browser instead of going to the doctor. And that’s where the complication is because it’s like Russian roulette. It all depends on where it has fallen,” said Dr. Alberto Cormillot (MN 24,518), obesity specialist, health educator, writer, and speaker. And he highlighted: “Find a reputable site, if possible, and don’t do it in place of your doctor.”

It is that many times the body gives warning signs before the imminent development of a pathology or a health disorder and, to interpret these signs, consulting the doctor is essential; since one of the usual problems to arrive at the diagnosis is that these symptoms, Although they are detected, they can be misinterpreted or associated with another situation.

In young people without symptoms, doctors recommend that they not let more than two years go by without doing this type of analysis / (Getty Images)

In medicine, the phrase “Prevention is better than cure” is almost like a mantra. It is that by detecting any disease in time, an effective treatment can be proposed and for that, nothing better than strictly complying with the recommended annual check-up. The preventive medicine It is essential, since a large percentage of diseases were found and prevented thanks to these studies.

The family doctor is the first link in a chain of specialists who will thoroughly review our life habits and our metabolic constants to make sure everything is working properly. When a person decides to evaluate her health, he often finds himself wondering what tests he should order. Here are some recommendations to know what periodic reviews we should carry out.

Commonly a checkup includes:

– Complete blood count

– Urine analysis

– Weight and blood pressure control

– Electrocardiogram

– Abdominal ultrasound

– Chest x-ray

– Tumor markers

In young people without symptoms, doctors recommend that they not let more than two years go by without doing this type of analysis.

Only a blood test, urine and an X-ray are enough to diagnose rickets (Getty Images)

Other important studies

– Breasts and uterus: Women should also have a annual gynecological controlwhich after the age of 40 must include mammograms and check-ups that include Hybrid Capture 2 or PCR, which allow the detection of the HPV virus.

– Prostate: Men over 50 years of age should have their situation analyzed annually. In these analyses, it is important PSA value to control the prostate.

– Colon and rectum: People over the age of 50 should have a videocolonoscopia to monitor the condition of the colorectal area.

– Lungs: Smokers are recommended to carry out regular reviews of this organ. The chest x-ray It works in these cases.

In medicine, the phrase “prevention is better than cure” is almost like a mantra / (Credit: Prensa Genera)

“The consultation with the family doctor is key to detect situations that can be risky when doing any activity or sports practice, for instance. Being physically fit is the possibility of having health control and putting preventive medicine into practice,” said cardiologist Jorge Tartaglione (MN 67502), president of the Argentine Cardiology Foundation (FCA).

It is worth noting that in the ArgentinaThanks to Law 26,279/2007, all newborns in public and private establishments in the country are covered by the National Program to Strengthen the Early Detection of Congenital Diseases. This standard establishes the detection and treatment, within the public sphere, of: Phenylketonuria, Congenital Hypothyroidism, Cystic Fibrosis, Galactosemia, Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Biotinidase Deficiency; all diseases called congenital (which are present from birth).

“Neonatal screening is a powerful prevention strategy in the field of public health. It is aimed at diagnosing diseases that lack symptoms in the neonatal period and that, if not detected and treated in time, can have irreversible disabling sequelae or cause death”, the Ministry of Health warns and highlights that “the absence of clinical manifestations clinical precludes diagnosing them on the basis of symptoms. “Neonatal screening is the first step to reduce morbidity and mortality and associated disabilities,” they said.

