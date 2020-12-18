3 Lines From “Stay On” By NU’EST’s Minhyun That Gave Viewers Butterflies

NU’EST’s Minhyun is setting viewers’ hearts aflutter each week in his new drama “Stay On”!

“Stay On” is a JTBC romance drama starring Minhyun as Go Eun Taek, a perfectionist who’s the pinnacle of his highschool’s broadcasting membership, and Jung Da Bin as Baek Ho Rang, a college superstar and social media influencer who joins the membership with ulterior motives.

Regardless of his frosty, aloof demeanor, Go Eun Taek has a hidden gentle facet and may turn out to be a heat supply of consolation when he sees others struggling. Listed here are three of Go Eun Taek’s strains that gave everybody watching butterflies:

1. “It seems that sometimes, a change can result in good issues.”

Up till Baek Ho Rang entered his life, Go Eun Taek meticulously scheduled each minute and second of his waking hours, and he caught to that schedule like clockwork. When Baek Ho Rang’s chaotic arrival repeatedly pressured him to go off schedule, nevertheless, Go Eun Taek ultimately realized that her presence in his life was an excellent factor and had influenced him positively. Whereas coming to this revelation, he additionally turned conscious of his emotions for Baek Ho Rang, which he articulated in his normal easy means.

2. “Everybody might have secrets and techniques, however not everybody has a tragic ending.”

Within the newest episode of “Stay On,” Go Eun Taek comforted Baek Ho Rang with a message of hope—and he ended up warming viewers’ hearts within the course of. Minhyun’s honest gaze and the considerate, heartfelt tone wherein he delivered the road particularly introduced Go Eun Taek’s emotions to life.

3. “If you develop sufficient belief in me that you simply really feel comfy exhibiting me the whole lot, then I’ll totally turn out to be part of your life.”

Whereas empathizing with Baek Ho Rang’s ache on the roof, Go Eun Taek was each thoughtful and affected person as he supplied to attend for her till she felt comfy confiding in him. The respectful sentiment made it clear simply how a lot he cared about her emotions, and never solely did it lead Baek Ho Rang to open her coronary heart to him, but it surely additionally melted viewers’ hearts as effectively.

“Stay On” airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

What are your favourite strains from the drama to this point? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Make amends for “Stay On” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

(*3*)