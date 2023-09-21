3 Members Of Stray Kids Involved In A Minor Car Accident:

Following a vehicle accident, three members of Stray Kids, Lee Know, Hyunjin, as well as Seungmin, have canceled their upcoming performances.

Mild Muscle Pain As Well As Abrasions Were Diagnosed In All Three Stray Children:

Following a medical examination, the three Stray Kids were diagnosed alongside “mild muscle pain and bruises” and advised to “receive conservative treatment for the time being,” according to a statement released by their label, JYPE.

In a statement, the agency also verified that none of the members as well as employees in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. “After today’s announcement by Stray Kids, we can affirm that 3RACHA will perform this Saturday at the Global Citizen Festival.

On September 23, 2023, Stray Kids Were Supposed To Perform At The Global Citizen Festival Within New York:

The Stray Kids community is in our thoughts,” Global Citizen said within a statement to Rolling Stone. Stray Kids featured at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month.

On September 23, 2023, Stray Kids were supposed to perform at the Global Citizen Festival within New York. Bang Chan, Changbin, as well as Han will now perform at the event as an all-star trio without the participation of the other members.

Following The Minor Collision, Lee Know, Hyunjin, As Well As Seungmin Rushed To A Hospital:

The members as well as accompanying staff within the vehicle were not severely injured, but medical professionals recommended that they obtain conservative care for the time being due to their moderate muscle pain and bruises.

Therefore, we notify you that the following schedules have been altered or cancelled. We regret causing concern among fans with this unexpected news. JYPE will prioritize the performers’ health above all else and do everything possible to aid in their recovery. Thank you very much.”

This Saturday, Global Citizen Is Going To Be Held In New York’s Central Park:

Global Citizen, the advocacy group behind the action-oriented incident, expressed their support for the band and their fanbase on X.

Our support extends out to the supporters of neglected Kids, and our emotions are with all neglected children,” the post read, affirming that 3 RACHA are going to assume their position.

This Saturday’s Global Citizen concert in New York City’s Central Park will feature performances by Anitta, Jungkook of BTS, Ms. Lauryn Hill, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers. Conan Gray, D-Nice, as well as Sofia Carson make up the remainder of the lineup.

The Event Is Free:

Megan Thee Stallion had been announced to be one of the performers, but Variety reports that she canceled last week due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts.”

The festival serves as a free, ticketed occasion that seeks to encourage world leaders to take on issues such as climate change, gender equality, and poverty.