3 Memorable Lines That Show Lee Min Ho’s Charisma, Management, And Romantic Side In “The King: Eternal Monarch”

Lee Min Ho is the proper king in SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch”!

“The King: Eternal Monarch” tells the story of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), who dwell in parallel universes the place Korea is a constitutional monarchy and democracy respectively, however they work collectively to try to save peoples’ lives.

Spoilers

Beneath are three moments when Lee Min Ho made viewers’ hearts flutter with his memorable traces:

1. Charisma: “Any longer, I’m the one one who worries about myself. What it’s essential to shield will not be me, however this sea.”

Lee Gon, the commander-in-chief of the Korean Empire’s armed forces, confirmed an unwavering angle in direction of Japan, which has continued to impress the Korean Empire’s territorial waters. Lee Gon stated, “If international locations are sincere with one another, there shall be a conflict. If Japan is that this sincere, we must be sincere…that we’re not simply going to face by. You already know I completed my army service as a captain of the Navy. Japan can’t enter our territorial waters, not even by a centimeter or a millimeter.”

Furthermore, when individuals grew to become frightened about his security in a scenario the place conflict was imminent with Japan, Lee Gon commanded, “Any longer, I’m the one one who worries about myself. What it’s essential to shield will not be me, however this sea.”

2. Management: “The imperial household wears army uniforms on the most honorable moments. It signifies that we’re going to win.”

Lee Gon is the kind of king who takes the initiative to indicate his management. Prime Minister Goo Website positioning Ryung (Jung Eun Chae) disclosed the truth that Lee Gon had been voluntarily paying taxes since final 12 months and used it as a defend to withdraw the plan to lift salaries for all members of the Cupboard and the Home of Representatives.

In addition, when Japan launched a provocation into the territorial waters of the Korean Empire, Lee Gon took the lead in his naval uniform. On the sight of Jung Tae Eul’s frightened expression, he acknowledged, “The imperial household wears army uniforms on the most honorable moments. It signifies that we’re going to win.”

3. Romantic aspect: “I assumed it was a reputation that wasn’t meant to be stated, but it surely was meant to solely be stated by you.”

Not solely is Lee Gon a charismatic chief, however he’s additionally a candy romantic to the lady he loves. Lee Gon, who introduced Jung Tae Eul to his personal world, confirmed his particular affection for her by cooking a heat meal for her and expressing gratitude with a lightweight “head thump.”

With the specter of conflict between the Korean Empire and Japan, Lee Gon despatched Jung Tae Eul again to the Republic of Korea with the promise to return again as a winner. With a heavy coronary heart, Jung Tae Eul stated, “See you once more, Lee Gon,” and Lee Gon responded with, “I assumed it was a reputation that wasn’t meant to be stated, but it surely was meant to solely be stated by you.”

Manufacturing firm Hwa and Dam Photos shared, “The mixture of Lee Min Ho’s passionate appearing and Kim Eun Sook’s traces is creating the proper monarch of the Korean Empire in a fantasy romance.” They added that extra sudden occasions will occur within the upcoming episode airing on Could 8.

“The King: Eternal Monarch” airs Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST.

