3 Memorable Moments Song Seung Heon Provided Comfort Through Food Therapy In “Dinner Mate”

Song Seung Heon has been offering viewers with a novel sort of consolation and therapeutic in “Dinner Mate”!

In MBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Dinner Mate,” Song Seung Heon performs Kim Hae Kyung, a meals psychologist who offers meals remedy by what and the way individuals eat. Listed here are three particularly memorable meals when Song Seung Heon’s meals remedy supplied therapeutic to not solely his sufferers, however to viewers as effectively.

1. His personalized meal prescription of salmon pasta for peace of thoughts

In the premiere of “Dinner Mate,” Kim Hae Kyung begins therapy for a affected person who was going by means of a tough break up. He rapidly observes her anxiousness and picks out a salmon pasta for her to calm her coronary heart. Even after the meals arrives, he reveals his dedication and persistence as a health care provider by fastidiously observing his affected person eat.

2. The steak that displays his honest understanding of his sufferers

In episode 7, Kim Hae Kyung is sharing a meal with Woo Do Hee (performed by Website positioning Ji Hye) when he spots a person crying over his meal. After rapidly recognizing the person’s troubles, he later invitations the person to his workplace. He tells Kim Hae Kyung that his spouse was in an accident whereas he was ready for her at a steakhouse. When the person reveals that he feels answerable for the accident as a result of he rushed his spouse, Kim Hae Kyung reassures him by saying, “Steak is most scrumptious when it’s sizzling, and I’m certain you simply needed to feed your spouse essentially the most scrumptious steak,” demonstrating how understanding and sympathetic he’s.

3. His heat, comforting abalone porridge for the thoughts and physique

Sandara Park makes a particular cameo in episode 11 as a prime star who’s unable to eat due to all of the hate feedback she receives. Listening to this, Kim Hae Kyung personally cooks a heat abalone porridge for his affected person. Though Sandara Park expresses her want to eat the meals, she stays not sure, to which Kim Hae Kyung explains, “What’s extra essential than what you eat is the mindset with which you eat. Similar to life. You’ve achieved effectively up till now.”

Song Seung Heon fills the drama with heat together with his portrayal of Kim Hae Kyung’s soft-hearted meals remedy.

“Dinner Mate,” which additionally stars Website positioning Ji Hye, Apink‘s Son Naeun, and Lee Ji Hoon, airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

