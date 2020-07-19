3 MLAs of Rajasthan, who failed Sachin Pilot’s plan, said- We are Congress soldiers, till the last breath …

new Delhi: Amid the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, three Congress MLAs have come to the center of the entire affair, who at the last moment changed their allegiance and shattered the plans of Sachin Pilot under which he wanted to topple Ashok Gehlot’s state government. . These three MLAs are Danish Abrar, MLA from Didwara, Chetan Dudi and MLA from Rajkheda Rohit Bohra. Danish Abrar, son of late MP Abrar Ahmed, is close to a strong Congress leader in Delhi. These three MLAs were considered close to Pilot and had come to Delhi by themselves on the first day, but later went back. Also Read – Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has no moral right to continue as Union Minister, resign immediately: Congress

Another MLA is Bhanwarla Sharma, whose audio clip has been leaked, in which he is allegedly heard bargaining with BJP. Sources said that these three MLAs returned to Jaipur on the intervention of a top official of AICC. The top Congress official persuaded the three MLAs to return, as well as information on the plan of the Pilot camp and the exact number of potential legislators in contact with Pilot for a possible coup. Also Read – Political parties will suggest the date of Bihar assembly elections, know what is the opinion of the Election Commission

The plan for the coup was demolished in the middle, because the Congress had already got information about the plan and stopped its MLAs and they could not reach Delhi. Meanwhile, the three MLAs, after reaching Jaipur, denied any meeting with the BJP and in front of the press Bohra said, “We are Congress soldiers and will remain with the party till the last breath”. Also Read – Amidst the battle of Rajasthan, BJP said- We are seeing a fight in Congress, we have to do something at the right time

Dudi said that their leader is Sonia Gandhi. While Danish Abrar said that there is no threat to the government. After reaching Jaipur, these three MLAs said that they had gone to Delhi on a private tour, but the leaked tape of Bhanwarlal Sharma has put the pilot camp in the dock.

Condemning the BJP, Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda said, “The utter shame of him accepting that he is not worried that he was caught red-handed, but rather about this truth They are worried that they have been recorded and they are asking if it was legal to do so. ” Although Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has denied that he was in touch with Sharma, the Congress demanded the dismissal of Shekhawat from the cabinet.

Party leader Ajay Maken said in Jaipur, “Congress demands that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat either resign or be sacked so that he cannot influence people.” Meanwhile, sources said that the 19 MLAs staying in Gurugram have been shifted to a hotel in South Delhi. However, it is not clear which hotel they are in. Earlier these MLAs were in ITC Grand India of Gurugram, but after the Rajasthan Special Operations Group reached there, the MLAs changed their base and the pilot camp is silent about where the MLAs are.