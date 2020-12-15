3 Moments From “Kairos” That Kept Viewers On The Edge of Their Seats

MBC’s “Kairos” is protecting viewers guessing with its surprising twists and turns!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Website positioning Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a lady who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Website positioning Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously — however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

With 4 episodes remaining till its finale, listed below are three moments viewers couldn’t take their eyes off of in “Kairos”!

When the previous and the long run have been related

Kim Website positioning Jin and Han Ae Ri’s preliminary cooperation created surprising twists within the story by altering their fates once they encountered harmful conditions. In episode 4, Kim Website positioning Jin from the long run despatched a warning message to Han Ae Ri, permitting her to narrowly escape the scene through which she may have been murdered. Moreover, when Kim Website positioning Jin was being arrested by the police on the suspicion of killing Han Ae Ri’s mom Kwak Tune Ja (Hwang Jung Min) on the finish of episode 6, his destiny instantly modified when the Han Ae Ri residing previously discovered her mom.

When a hidden story was revealed amidst a tense growth

In episode 5, it was revealed that Website positioning Do Kyun (Ahn Bo Hyun) had deliberate for the kidnapping of Kim Website positioning Jin’s daughter and for the disappearance of his spouse Kang Hyun Chae (Nam Gyu Ri). The ending of episode 10 additionally revealed the chairman of Yoojoong Constructions Yoo Website positioning Il (Shin Goo) disposing of his benevolent smile to indicate his true self by threatening Kwak Tune Ja. Viewers are curious to study the total hidden story behind Yoo Website positioning Il.

When the “time-crossing” teamwork got here to shine

In episode 12, Kim Website positioning Jin sooner or later related Kwak Tune Ja to Han Ae Ri previously as a final resort to influence Kwak Tune Ja, who has the important thing that unlocks all the case. Han Ae Ri persuaded her mom whereas holding again tears, concurrently tugging on the viewers’ heartstrings.

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” airs on December 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

