3 Moments From “Mr. Queen” That Made Viewers’ Hearts Flutter

On prime of delivering a number of laughs, motion, and palace intrigue, tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen” has additionally saved viewers’ hearts racing with its justifiable share of swoon-worthy moments!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fantasy-comedy drama a few man from trendy instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her, whereas Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong.

Week after week, Kim Jung Hyun has been stealing hearts because the romantic King Cheoljong, who has grow to be more and more intrigued by the sudden change in his queen’s conduct.

Listed below are three of essentially the most memorable moments from “Mr. Queen” wherein Kim Jung Hyun made viewers’ hearts skip a beat:

1. Cheoljong giving Kim So Yong his umbrella

Cheoljong was each shocked and moved when Kim So Yong unexpectedly saved each him and Jo Hwa Jin (Seol In Ah) from hazard on the finish of Episode 4. Confused by her unpredictable conduct, however beginning to see her in a brand new gentle, Cheoljong made up his thoughts to apologize to her and sought her out within the rain.

When he discovered Kim So Yong dancing for pleasure within the pouring rain (believing that she had lastly discovered a strategy to return dwelling), Cheoljong noticed her as a pure-hearted, harmless soul discovering enjoyment of one thing so simple as falling rain. After making an attempt to apologize to her, he brusquely pressured her to take his umbrella in an try and maintain her dry, then melted viewers’ hearts by breaking out right into a candy smile as soon as he’d circled and began strolling away.

2. Cheoljong fearlessly diving into the lake to rescue Kim So Yong

Unable to cease occupied with Kim So Yong’s mysterious comment that “all the pieces will return to its place tomorrow,” Cheoljong out of the blue turned fearful about her security and raced to the lake to seek out her. After realizing that she was already submerged, Cheoljong instantly dove into the lake with out hesitation to avoid wasting her.

As soon as she had regained her consciousness, Cheoljong sincerely expressed his need to grow to be nearer to Kim So Yong by telling her, “It’s not too late for me to begin understanding you now.”

3. “Immediately is Day 1”

In Episode 6, Cheoljong kneeled earlier than Kim So Yong to apologize to her for letting his prejudices get in the best way of seeing her for who she really was. He then passionately urged her to allow them to begin over on a clear slate, declaring, “So right now is Day 1” (a contemporary phrase generally utilized in Korea to suggest the beginning of a romantic relationship).

Though Kim So Yong was horrified by the romantic connotations of the phrase in modern-day—of which Cheoljong wasn’t conscious—viewers couldn’t assist however swoon on the severe, heartfelt method wherein Kim Jung Hyun delivered the road.

What are your favourite moments from “Mr. Queen” thus far? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

