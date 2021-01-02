3 Moments From “The Penthouse” When Lee Ji Ah And Park Eun Suk Finally Got Their Sweet Revenge

Revenge could also be a dish greatest served chilly—however SBS’s “The Penthouse” has been delivering it piping sizzling!

Spoilers

Because the smash hit drama races in direction of its climactic season finale, Shim Soo Ryeon (performed by Lee Ji Ah) and Logan Lee (performed by Park Eun Suk)’s plans to avenge the late Min Seol Ah (performed by Jo Soo Min) are lastly kicking into gear. On the newest episodes of “The Penthouse,” the 2 characters joined forces to carry the reality about Min Seol Ah’s homicide to mild and punish these accountable for her dying and torment whereas she was nonetheless alive.

With simply two episodes left to go in Season 1, listed here are three moments from “The Penthouse” when Shim Soo Ryeon and Logan Lee efficiently tasted candy revenge:

1. Giving the Hera Palace squad a style of their very own drugs

(*3*)

Within the second episode of “The Penthouse,” the kids of the Hera Palace Membership kidnapped Min Seol Ah and took her to a junkyard, the place they locked her in a automotive and drenched her with champagne whereas taunting her with merciless insults. Then, when the within of the automotive unexpectedly caught hearth, the children ran away and left Min Seol Ah handcuffed contained in the automotive, with out caring whether or not she lived or died.

Though Min Seol Ah narrowly managed to flee simply moments earlier than the automotive exploded, she got here unsettlingly near dying—and when she confronted the opposite youngsters about it, they have been shockingly unrepentant.

Within the newest episodes of the drama, Shim Soo Ryeon and Logan Lee compelled the Hera Palace Membership and their kids to admit to their crimes by utilizing the very same methodology the teenagers had used to torment Min Seol Ah earlier than her dying. After tricking them into pondering they have been attending a live performance, the duo locked up the Hera Palace Membership members in a bus on the junkyard the place their youngsters had practically killed Min Seol Ah, then confirmed the kids footage of their dad and mom trapped contained in the bus as a fireplace blazed close by.

2. Confronting Oh Yoon Hee with simple proof

On the newest episode of “The Penthouse,” Shim Soo Ryeon gave Oh Yoon Hee (performed by S.E.S.’s Eugene) a closing probability to admit to murdering Min Seol Ah—and, when she nonetheless denied it, offered her with DNA proof.

Shim Soo Ryeon revealed that after noticing Oh Yoon Hee’s uncharacteristically nervous conduct, she had stumbled upon Min Seol Ah’s apple necklace in Oh Yoon Hee’s condo. She then witnessed Oh Yoon Hee trying to burn the necklace and her clothes from that day. Because the police had beforehand discovered DNA from an unidentified particular person below Min Seol Ah’s fingernails, Shim Soo Ryeon had Oh Yoon Hee’s DNA examined to see if it was a match—and it was.

Even after studying of her good friend’s unspeakable betrayal, Shim Soo Ryeon selected to confront her about it immediately moderately than go to the police immediately. However when Oh Yoon Hee refused to confess the reality, Shim Soo Ryeon lastly requested her outright, “It’s you. You’re the one who killed my daughter. Why did you kill my Seol Ah?” earlier than handing her the DNA take a look at outcomes.

3. Telling Joo Dan Te he’d been performed

On the finish of the drama’s newest episode, Joo Dan Te (performed by Uhm Ki Joon)’s presentation was abruptly interrupted by the police, who had arrived to arrest him. As he was being dragged away, Joo Dan Te urged them to name Logan Lee for assist—however Logan Lee was already there.

Making a dramatic entrance, Logan Lee knowledgeable Joo Dan Te with a glad smile that he was the one who had pressed prices in opposition to him. He additionally spoke in good Korean, letting Joo Dan Te know that he’d been had.

The producers of “The Penthouse” commented, “Shim Soo Ryeon and Logan Lee poured all the sorrow and anger that had been build up inside them into their distinctive strategies of revenge. Please sit up for seeing how Logan and Soo Ryeon wrap up their revenge on ‘The Penthouse,’ which has solely two episodes left to go.”

The ultimate two episodes of Season 1 of “The Penthouse” will air on January 4 and 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

