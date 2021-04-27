3 Moments Lee Seung Gi Gave Goosebumps With His Hidden Dark Side In “Mouse”

Viewers are getting goosebumps from Lee Seung Gi’s superb acting in “Mouse”!

The tvN drama is about an innocent and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing but revenge against the serial killer who murdered his parents. The two team up to track down an evil psychopathic predator.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, it was revealed that Jung Ba Reum is not actually who everyone thinks he is. He isn’t a righteous police officer with a good heart but a psychopathic predator who has been hiding his chilling traits. Below are three twists and turns that showed Jung Ba Reum’s true nature:

1. The one who really killed Oh Bong Yi’s (Park Ju Hyun‘s) grandmother (Kim Young Ok)

Oh Bong Yi’s grandmother was shocked when she found photos of the murder victims in Sung Yo Han’s (Kwon Hwa Woon‘s) basement. She immediately contacted Jung Ba Reum to inform him what happened. In the beginning of the series, it seemed like he was running desperately to rescue her. However, it was revealed that when he got her text message, his expression went from friendly to irritated, and he killed her after checking the picture she had with him. Jung Ba Reum had sweetly taken care of Oh Bong Yi during her grandmother’s funeral, so it will be intriguing to find out what will happen when she discovers the truth.

In addition, Lee Seung Gi’s ability to go back and forth between warmth and coldness to show both the good and bad sides of Jung Ba Reum sparked admiration for his passionate acting skills.

2. Creepy first encounter with Go Moo Chi

Jung Ba Reum and Go Moo Chi’s first meeting is one of the scenes that shows the predator side of Jung Ba Reum. Right when he was about to kill a small bird, he coincidentally came across Go Moo Chi, who had been driving his car. Jung Ba Reum was quick to change his expression, and he politely greeted the detective with the brazen lie that he had been trying to save an injured bird. As Jung Ba Reum watched Go Moo Chi drive away, he coldly smiled and gazed at the trembling little bird. His words “I’ll kill you slowly” made the viewers’ hearts pound with fear.

Lee Seung Gi was praised for expanding his acting horizon by reciting such a creepy line with empty eyes and giving birth to an unprecedented villain.

3. The birth of a two-faced predator

How did Jung Ba Reum, a psychotic predator who lacked empathy and compassion, deceive everyone? It was all thanks to his calculative acting skills. Whenever Jung Ba Reum was alone, he would practice his warm expressions and teary eyes in front of the mirror. Lee Seung Gi made the viewers hold their breath with his stunning acting skills that portrayed the double life of Jung Ba Reum.

The production team shared, “We also think this kind of acting was possible because of Lee Seung Gi. Please look forward to Lee Seung Gi’s performance that will surprise the small screen with his even more frightening acting as a predator.”

“Mouse” will air two special episodes next week instead of regular episodes. Titled “Mouse: The Predator,” these two episodes will highlight the hidden narratives in the drama that viewers may have missed on first viewing. “Mouse” will return with episode 16 on May 5 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

