3 Moments When NU’EST’s Minhyun Made Viewers’ Hearts Flutter In “Reside On”

NU’EST’s Minhyun is stealing hearts in his new drama “Reside On”!

“Reside On” is a brand new JTBC romance drama starring Minhyun as Go Eun Taek, a perfectionist who’s the pinnacle of his highschool’s broadcasting membership, and Jung Da Bin as Baek Ho Rang, a faculty movie star and social media influencer who joins the membership with ulterior motives.

Simply two episodes into the drama’s run, Minhyun’s swoon-worthy efficiency because the aloof however secretly warm-hearted Go Eun Taek is already making hearts flutter left and proper—and we’re not simply speaking concerning the hearts of the feminine characters within the drama!

Listed here are three moments from “Reside On” by which Minhyun made viewers’ hearts skip a beat:

1. That unforgettable bus scene

(*3*)

In the primary episode of “Reside On,” Baek Ho Rang was dozing off on a bus when Go Eun Taek quietly approached to shut the window subsequent to her. When she all of the sudden wakened, the 2 characters discovered themselves unexpectedly making eye contact from a really, very shut distance.

The second was made all of the extra romantic on the finish of the episode, when viewers discovered within the epilogue simply why Go Eun Taek had thoughtfully closed the window for Baek Ho Rang whereas she was asleep.

2. Staying with Baek Ho Rang to assist her clear up at sundown

In order to realize entry to the broadcasting membership’s account, Baek Ho Rang pretended to be a mannequin broadcasting membership member and stayed after hours to scrub up. Unaware of her ulterior motives, Go Eun Taek was impressed by the sight of Baek Ho Rang remaining alone within the membership to wipe down the membership’s digital camera lenses, and he determined to stick with her to assist out.

The nice and cozy smile he despatched Baek Ho Rang as they cleaned the lenses collectively revealed that Go Eun Taek was slowly opening his coronary heart to her, and Baek Ho Rang smiling again at him when he wasn’t wanting hinted that she was beginning to do the identical.

3. Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang’s document store date

In the second episode, after breaking Go Eun Taek’s document, Baek Ho Rang accompanied him to the document store in an effort to make it as much as him. Though she was initially unable to know why he was so cussed about listening to music on information, she was moved when he defined, “Even the method of ready [for the music to start] makes my coronary heart flutter.”

Regardless of the 2 characters’ vastly totally different tastes, they started to develop nearer and grow to be extra snug round each other as they listened to music collectively, and their romantic chemistry gave the impression to be rising as nicely.

“Reside On” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Make amends for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

