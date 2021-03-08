3 Moments Where Episodes 5-6 Of “River Where The Moon Rises” Had Us Thinking About Loyalty

Be aware: Mentions of Ji Soo and his character On Dal have been eliminated in gentle of the latest controversy surrounding the actor.

This week, “River Where the Moon Rises” takes a slight breather from the pell-mell breakneck pace of its preliminary quartet of episodes and slows down to look at every of our characters, their motivations, and, most significantly, the place their loyalties lie.

There are such a lot of nice moments, refined and risky between our leads, they usually all boil to 2 questions: who’re they keen to combat for, and who’re they keen to develop into?

Warning: spoilers for episodes 5-6 beneath.

1. Go Geon’s loyalty to Pyeonggang: getting a faux corpse that appears like Pyeonggang to save lots of her from his father

Out of every little thing our leads have completed within the title of affection and loyalty, this takes the cake. The corpse was even bloated underwater to forestall the options from being recognizable! Yuck!

What makes Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon) so fascinating as a personality is that he might simply be set as much as be the male lead. In any case, he and Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) are childhood mates that had been separated. He comes geared up with a battle that causes a rift between him and her (his father killed her mom), and he makes very intense faces.

That is immediate tortured hero character proper there. Nevertheless, he’s relegated to second lead for one motive alone. His loyalty is egocentric.

Go Geon’s loyalty unquestioningly, unwaveringly belongs to Pyeonggang. He’s going up in opposition to his father Go Received Pyo (Lee Hae Younger), partnering with Mo Yong (Choi Yoo Hwa), blackmailing, and risking his job as Head of Protection for her. However she by no means requested him to do something of that. She made it fairly clear that she had no need to return to the palace the final time they noticed one another. But, he’s doing every little thing in his energy to get her to return whereas concurrently defending her id as murderer from his father.

It’s very noble as a result of Pyeonggang and each villager sheltering her would die if his father came upon the place she was, nevertheless it’s additionally very egocentric as a result of the lady simply needs to catch a break after her traumatic previous and all these years dwelling as an murderer. Let her relaxation within the village!

They do share one thing in frequent in that each are keen to develop into something and anybody for the sake of these they love. Nevertheless, whereas Pyeonggang tends to stay to some type of ethical code, Go Geon doesn’t appear to care about anybody who isn’t Pyeonggang. In contrast to her, he’s grown up able of privilege and energy however he makes no transfer to make use of that for a larger good. He has a coronary heart, however he doesn’t know what to do with it. And it’s unclear if it’s a good suggestion for him to seek out out. To date, Go Geon has proven deep loyalty however no romantic inclinations towards Pyeonggang. If he’s this wild about her and isn’t even in love but, think about him in love!

However, his loyalty to Pyeonggang is all-consuming, obsessive, and ridiculously enticing (as a result of who wouldn’t need somebody able to do something for them?) And it’s this loyalty that makes him such a invaluable ally. She’s actually a softie regardless of the entire blood-soaked murderer previous. Plus, she was extra of a point-and-shoot weapon, and consequently unfamiliar with the double-crossing and double-double-crossing that characterizes life within the palace. Go Geon, then again, grew up within the thick of it. His strikes to undermine his father are refined, harmful, and never very grand, however they’ve saved Pyeonggang’s life, many occasions now. And along with her lastly within the Palace, it stands to motive that he’ll be her fiercest, most harmful ally. And he or she’ll want it.

2. Mo Younger’s loyalty to her tribe and herself: poisoning the king to earn Go Received Pyo’s favor

Whereas Go Geon actively goes in opposition to his tribe, Mo Yong is ready to do something and every little thing for hers. Regardless of being adopted into the Sono tribe, she readily admits to making an attempt to get on each tribe’s good aspect so hers will survive. It’s a pleasant sentiment, however that signifies that her loyalties shift based on who’s essentially the most highly effective individual within the room. In different phrases, the one individual she’s actually loyal to is herself. She’ll do something to ingratiate herself with the higher lessons. She helps Go Geon conceal the truth that Pyeonggang is alive from Go Received Pyo and concurrently helps Go Received Pyo dose the king with medicine to hasten his dying.

On Dal, Pyeonggang, and Go Geon’s deep loyalty distinction with Mo Younger’s absolute lack of it. Like On Dal, she isn’t a fighter. Relatively, she manipulates folks for survival. Mo Yong doesn’t appear to have ever fought for anybody, and it’s unclear as to who she is beneath the enigmatic masks she places on. She’s clearly good, barely merciless, and really fascinated with Go Geon (who can blame her). And Go Geon, regardless of ruthlessly utilizing her, appears to worth her mind and recommendation too.

She appears to be enjoying the lengthy sport, and it isn’t clear on what her objectives are. Maybe her loyalties might shift towards Geon, however nothing’s for sure in relation to Mo Yong.

(*3*)

3. Go Received Pyo’s full lack of ability to grasp loyalty: testing his son

Even Mo Yong’s shifting loyalties can not evaluate to Go Received Pyo’s lack of ability to grasp it. He actually admits that he can not perceive any emotion that may’t be put into one thing tangible. Energy, starvation for wealth, and the power to do no matter you need, he understands that. The need to guard the folks you’re keen on, like Courtroom Girl Gong Son’s (Kim Jung Younger) need to guard the younger Crown Prince Received (Park Sang Hoon), he makes good use of that. However he can not perceive the selflessness that comes with loyalty, the concept somebody might need to do one thing with out accepting something in return.

He didn’t appear to belief his son from the beginning and Mo Yong refusing cost solely exacerbated that suspicion. It’s fascinating as a result of Mo Yong actually wasn’t enjoying a sport there. She wished to earn Go Received Pyo’s belief and thought that refusing his cash would show that she was reliable. Solely, it did the other.

The folks round Go Received Pyo are the identical. The king’s concubine and Received Pyo’s lover, Jin Bi( Wang Bit Na), solely cares about making her son king. His lackeys solely care about him as long as he has energy after which they’ll simply as simply discard him. His life seems to be empty in comparison with the bonds that tie On Dal, Pyeonggang, and even to some extent Go Geon, collectively.

With Pyeonggang now having to get accustomed to life within the Palace, the battle that’s been simmering up to now seems to be prefer it’s able to explode. Who will survive? And in the event that they do, will they be the identical? Subsequent week can’t come quickly sufficient!

What did you consider this week’s episodes? Tell us your ideas within the feedback beneath!

