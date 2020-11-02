3 more Rafale fighter jets to join the Air Force on November 4, India will arrive in direct flight from France

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will be joined by three new Rafale fighter aircraft on 4 November. Sources gave this information on Monday. These three new Rafale will reach India in a direct flight from France. Also Read – This super power country of Islamic world gave support to France, Crown Prince condemned terrorist attack

The new aircraft will arrive in Jamnagar, Gujarat from Istress in France, and will be accompanied by a mid-air refueling aircraft of the French Air Force during this journey. For this journey, pilots of the Indian Air Force have been given training in a staggered manner at the Saint-Diazier airbase in France. Also Read – France revoked visa of 183 Pakistanis, living illegally along with sister of former ISI chief

After the arrival of these three new aircraft, India will have a total of 8 Rafales. India had acquired five Rafale aircraft on 29 July. He was included in the ‘Golden Arrows Squadron’ during an event held in Ambala on 10 September. Also Read – Pakistan made this change in Gilgit-Baltistan, India said – Immediately evacuate

India has entered into an agreement with France to acquire 36 Rafale aircraft. The total value of this deal is 59 thousand crores.

(input language)