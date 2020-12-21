3 Mysteries That Are Thrilling Viewers Of “Cheat On Me If You Can”

(*3*)

KBS2’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” has been taking its viewers on an exciting experience!

The drama is a comedic thriller thriller starring Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon. With startling developments in latest episodes, the plot is beginning to thicken. As extra truths are uncovered, extra mysteries can even be resolved.

Listed below are three components holding “Cheat on Me If You Can” viewers on the sting of their seats.

1. The argument that occurred between Baek Soo Jung and Kang Yeo Joo the day earlier than Baek Soo Jung’s disappearance

After the physique of Baek Soo Jung (Hong Soo Hyun) was found, the chase for the perpetrator started. One potential suspect is Kang Yeo Joo (Jo Yeo Jeong) herself, who’s came upon to have met and argued with Baek Soo Jung simply earlier than she disappeared. Moreover, Kang Yeo Joo is alleged to have one thing to do with Baek Soo Jung having to depart Korea beforehand.

Traces of Baek Soo Jung’s blood had been present in Kang Yeo Joo’s basement fridge, and Kang Yeo Joo has additionally aroused suspicion by visiting a cemetery in the midst of the evening and mendacity whereas being interrogated. Viewers can’t assist however surprise, what’s she attempting to cover?

2. Han Woo Sung’s purposeful run-in with a property supervisor

The affair between Han Woo Sung (Go Joon) and Baek Soo Jung leaves him in a determined state of affairs. He’s additional away from reaching his political aspirations and finds himself beneath his spouse Kang Yeo Joo’s suspicion. Regardless of his strenuous efforts to cowl up his tracks, a property supervisor nonetheless singles him out as a assassin.

It was revealed that this similar property supervisor, who had been blackmailing Han Woo Sung with safety digicam footage inserting him at Baek Soo Jung’s condo constructing, was kidnapped earlier than assembly with Han Woo Sung. He was enraged at Han Woo Sung, figuring out him as not solely Baek Soo Jung’s killer however because the perpetrator behind his kidnapping and tried homicide on the cemetery. All these occasions come throughout as stunning as a result of Han Woo Sung had beforehand been often known as a “star husband.” What extra about him is there left to uncover?

3. Questionable figures in Baek Soo Jung’s life

Different characters in Baek Soo Jung’s community are additionally value inspecting, similar to Ma Dong Kyun (Oh Min Suk), a Nationwide Intelligence Service agent that attempted to kidnap her 9 years in the past. He knew Baek Soo Jung was useless even earlier than her physique was found and confirmed suspicious conduct attempting to cover secrets and techniques concerning the case.

Baek Soo Jung’s supervisor Kim Duk Gi is additionally suspicious. He’s the one which reported her case and recognized Kang Yeo Joo as a suspect. It’s peculiar that he disappeared after the attainable homicide weapon was retrieved from his residence. With so many gamers within the intricate internet surrounding Baek Soo Jung’s demise, who really holds the solutions?

The investigation will proceed because the sequence progresses. “Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the “Cheat on Me If You Can” under!

