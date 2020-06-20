3 New DOT Regulations for Truck Drivers That You Need to Know in 2020

Change is inevitable in business. But when it comes to DOT regulations for truck drivers you can’t afford to get the wrong coverage. Find what you need here.

Are you a truck driver or employer who wants to know about industry regulation changes in 2020?

The United States trucking industry is composed of more than 7.4 million people! Beyond the sheer number of Americans working in the industry, there are significant federal regulations that govern the profession.

To maintain a safe driving record and run the most successful business, you need to understand how changes in federal regulations will impact your day-to-day operations.

Read on to learn about 3 DOT regulations for truck drivers you must know in 2020!

Changes to Hours Regulations

It’s no secret that the trucking industry’s hours limitation is highly regulated throughout the country.

These requirements are meant to protect the driver while increasing the safety of other drivers on the road. The general rule is that drivers may be on-duty for fourteen (14) hours but cannot be driving more than eleven (11) in 24 hours.

Some of the most important changes in 2020 are the following:

A driver’s required 30-minute break after eight (8) hours of driving is satisfied by being “on-duty, not driving” instead of a mandatory “off-duty” status.

Drivers may spend eight (8) hours sleeping and two (2) hours off-duty or in their sleeper berth, or choose a 7/3 split that doesn’t count against the fourteen (14) duty clock.

The FMCSA Clearinghouse Requirement

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Clearinghouse program is underway. An employer can’t afford to ignore it!

The Clearinghouse establishes regulations for drug and alcohol use by truckers in the United States. Drivers must register in the Clearinghouse, which gives employers a source for checking a truck driver’s record.

In a matter of minutes, a user can find the status of someone’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). This shows whether a driver has violated any federal drug or alcohol testing in the past five years.

Drivers should ensure they register with the Clearinghouse to avoid violating federal regulations.

California’s Assembly Bill 5

The State of California has been at the forefront of regulations about whether someone is an employee or not. California’s AB 5 has passed and will make significant changes to who is an independent contractor.

Why does this matter to employers and drivers?

The classification of someone as an employee or independent is important. That’s because it will determine how a worker is taxed and an owner’s liability for their actions.

The classification of someone as an employee or independent is important. That's because it will determine how a worker is taxed and an owner's liability for their actions.

For example, if someone is an independent contractor, they are responsible for paying their taxes. They are also generally insured under their coverage and not an employer's policy.

The Most Important DOT Regulations for Truck Drivers

The most important DOT regulations for truck drivers in 2020 are the ones that impact the lives of truck drivers throughout the country.

To operate the safest and most efficient business for your customers, employees should stay on top of regulatory changes in the industry. Spending time now to learn about how changes impact operations will save trucking companies time and money!

