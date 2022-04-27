3 new pictures of Obi-Wan Kenobi printed, with the Grand Inquisitor as a perfect declare

Big name Wars enthusiasts were in need of to peer extra about Disney Plus’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence ever because the trailer used to be launched. Because of the folk at Overall Movie, we have now 3 new pictures that make us sigh whilst we look ahead to the following announcement.

Many have puzzled what Obi-Wan Kenobi used to be as much as after leaving an overly younger Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, and the sequence objectives to take action. It tells the tale of Obi-Wan ten years after the top of Revenge of the Sith. Those new pictures they permit us to peer Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan each on Tatooine and at the neon-lit planet of Daiyu.

Hayden Christensen spoke of the “surreal” enjoy of taking part in Darth Vader once more. However, Darth Vader is probably not the one villain within the sequence that Obi-Wan faces. The final symbol displays the prescient and sinister Grand Inquisitor, performed by means of Rupert Good friend. The Arbiter is understood to enthusiasts of the Big name Wars Rebels animated sequence, however he is hardly ever the primary animated Big name Wars personality to take the plunge into reside motion.

The Inquisitors are Jedi-hunting assassins who paintings for Darth Vader. For an in-depth take a look at those fatal villains, ensure to try our information to the Sith Inquisitors to determine who they’re and the way they have compatibility into the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence.

The primary two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere Friday, Might 27 on Disney Plus.