3 new Sega Mega Pressure classics sign up for the Nintendo Transfer On-line library

Tremendous Myth Zone, Alien Soldier and Mild Crusader had been added to the Sega Mega Pressure library to be had on Nintendo Transfer On-line.

The video games are already to be had for any person who has a subscription to Nintendo Transfer On-line and its Enlargement Cross, which provides get entry to to Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Pressure (Genesis) video games.

Tremendous Myth Zone is a shooter the place avid gamers struggle the evil Darkish Menon as they search to avenge their father. Alien Soldier places you within the footwear of, you guessed it, an alien soldier, who will have to defeat 25 bosses on this side-scrolling motion recreation. The 3rd and ultimate recreation, Mild Crusader is an engaging motion RPG.

There are already 23 Sega Mega Pressure titles integrated within the Nintendo Transfer On-line Enlargement Cross, together with classics like Altered Beast, Castlevania: Bloodlines and Golden Awl.

F-0 X used to be added to its Nintendo 64 assortment previous this month, becoming a member of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Masks and 11 different vintage console video games to be had at the platform.

The Nintendo Transfer On-line Enlargement Cross additionally offers get entry to to DLC content material from Nintendo titles reminiscent of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with its Glad House Paradise, and the brand new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe replace, which doubles the selection of tracks ultimately to be had within the recreation from 48 to 96.