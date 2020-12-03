3 people imprisoned for 6-6 years for keeping fake notes, know the whole matter

Three people have been sentenced to six years of imprisonment for keeping fake currency in Bengaluru. A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) ruled. The NIA said that the three men were sentenced on December 1. The investigating agency said that the trial will continue against four others, including an absconding person in the case. Also Read – Unemployed friends raid in photo studio 89 lakh rupees fake currency, hiding between real notes …

The case dates back to August 7, 2018, when four people were arrested in Bangalore with counterfeit notes worth Rs 6.84 lakh. His names are Mohammad Sajid Ali, MG Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar and Vanita. A month after the arrest of these people, the NIA took over the investigation of the case and arrested three more people… Vijay from Karnataka, Sabiruddin and Abdul Qadir from West Bengal. One of his associate Zaheeruddin is still absconding.

The NIA said that the court convicted Ali, Raju and Qadir and was sentenced to six years of simple imprisonment. He was also fined Rs 20,000.

