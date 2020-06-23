3 Points To Look Out For In The Second Half Of “Dinner Mate”

MBC’s “Dinner Mate” has shared new stills from the upcoming episode in addition to some key factors to look out for within the second half of the drama!

“Dinner Mate” tells the story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. By their dinner dates, they ultimately get well their skill to really feel emotion and start to search out love over meals. Tune Seung Heon stars as Kim Hae Kyung, a psychiatrist and meals psychologist, and Search engine optimisation Ji Hye performs the energetic producing director (PD) Woo Do Hee.

Spoilers

In the midst of Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee tending to their blossoming romance, the romantic antics of Jung Jae Hyuk (Lee Ji Hoon) and Jin No Eul (Apink’s Son Naeun) appear to be intensifying as nicely. Listed here are three key factors to control within the second half of the drama:

The fast-paced romance between Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee

Woo Do Hee’s emotions for Kim Hae Kyung have been rising all through the drama, and he or she ignited a flame between them when she admitted, “I’ve crossed a line.” Though Kim Hae Kyung came upon that that they had skilled battle earlier than, he revealed his emotions for Woo Do Hee when he mentioned, “Even after I noticed that she was the PD who referred to as out ‘si bel homme’ to me, I nonetheless wished to see her.” In addition, Kim Hae Kyung even confessed to her, saying, “I such as you, Woo Do Hee.” Expectations are rising over how their sudden romance will develop.

The conclusion to Jung Jae Hyuk and Jin No Eul’s one-sided romance

Jung Jae Hyuk revealed his reluctance to surrender on Woo Do Hee when he curtly mentioned to Kim Hae Kyung, “Simply wait and see who can be laughing, and who will get Do Hee.” He even fabricated a situation through which he rescued Woo Do Hee after purposely knocking over the lights on set. Curiosity is mounting over the thriller of his true intentions.

In the meantime, Jin No Eul turned extra aggressive in her makes an attempt to win again Kim Hae Kyung’s coronary heart, even asking him to marry her. Jin No Eul can be steadily rising nearer to Woo Do Hee. That is elevating questions on how the connection between the 2 girls will change, in addition to whether or not or not Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee’s romance will proceed unscathed amidst the makes an attempt of sabotage by Jung Jae Hyuk and Jin No Eul.

The hidden previous of Keanu and the true identification of Jung Jae Hyuk

Viewers are curious in regards to the hidden story of Keanu (Park Ho San), who made a mysterious first look dressed as a homeless man. As Kim Hae Kyung’s senior from college and Woo Do Hee’s ingesting buddy, he instantly couldn’t conceal his embarrassment when he got here throughout Jung Jae Hyuk, creating an aura of suspicion. This hints that Jung Jae Hyuk holds the decisive key to Keanu’s life. What’s extra, Keanu additionally has his eyes set on Woo Do Hee’s boss Nam Ah Younger (Ye Ji Received), making viewers anticipate romance between them. Keanu is ready to develop into a scene stealer who will add loads of pleasure to the second half of the drama.

Moreover, new stills present Kim Hae Kyung, Woo Do Hee, Jung Jae Hyuk, and Jin No Eul seated round one desk at a restaurant. The assembly foreshadows an intense battle for love amidst their sophisticated relationships. With a lot pressure within the air, curiosity is mounting over what sort of story will unfold.

The subsequent episode of “Dinner Mate” airs on June 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

