3 Questions To Be Answered In 2nd Half Of “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has shared some key factors to look out for within the second half of the drama!

The romantic comedy tells the story of Search engine marketing Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), a girl who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After lastly deciding that every one males are alike, she all of a sudden will get caught between Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) and Park Do Kyum (Search engine marketing Ji Hoon), two fully reverse males each vying for her love.

Listed below are three key questions that will probably be answered within the second half of the drama:

1. Will Search engine marketing Hyun Joo change her thoughts about marriage?

Beforehand, Hwang Ji Woo and Park Do Kyum engaged in a tense struggle of nerves to win Search engine marketing Hyun Joo’s coronary heart. Park Do Kyum, who has been in love with Search engine marketing Hyun Joo for 10 years, tried to finish his unrequited love by expressing his true emotions to her, however the state of affairs grew to become ambiguous as a consequence of Search engine marketing Hyun Joo making an attempt to depart him within the buddy zone.

Then again, Search engine marketing Hyun Joo came upon that her “fated” encounter with Hwang Ji Woo was nothing however a lie, so she tried to distance herself from him. Nevertheless, she found he was the one who had saved her life when she was youthful, so she grew to become near him once more. Unpredictable developments in every episode are elevating expectations about who Search engine marketing Hyun Joo will select in the long run.

2. How will Search engine marketing Hyun Joo’s previous reminiscences have an effect on her future?

Search engine marketing Hyun Joo began to see visions after assembly Hwang Ji Woo. Because the nightmares repeated over and over, Search engine marketing Hyun Joo obtained psychological counseling on the suggestion of Hwang Ji Woo. This raises questions on how the counseling will have an effect on their relationship.

Moreover, Kim Solar Hee (Choi Myung Gil) is enraged on the sight of Hwang Ji Woo and Search engine marketing Hyun Joo collectively, and viewers are extra curious than ever concerning the secret previous that can have an effect on Search engine marketing Hyun Joo and Hwang Ji Woo’s relationship sooner or later.

3. What’s going to occur to the webtoon firm?

Not solely is the romance a key level within the drama, however the webtoon firm can be an fascinating a part of the plot. Search engine marketing Hyun Joo and her workforce undergo numerous obstacles, and it’s refreshing to see them clear up downside after downside. Viewers are paying eager consideration as to whether Search engine marketing Hyun Joo, a reliable workforce chief and skillful webtoon producer, will have the ability to overcome the upcoming disaster safely.

