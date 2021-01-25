3 Questions To Be Answered In Final Episodes Of “Cheat On Me If You Can”

Mysteries are lastly beginning to unravel on “Cheat on Me If You Can”!

The chilling collection from KBS 2TV options Jo Yeo Jeong as a homicide thriller novelist named Kang Yeo Joo. She is married to a divorce lawyer named Han Woo Sung (Go Joon), who signed a contract together with her that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

With simply two episodes left, listed here are three questions which might be awaiting solutions.

1. Who’s the perpetrator behind Baek Soo Jung’s (Hong Soo Hyun’s) murder case?

In episode 14, it was uncovered that when Baek Soo Jung met with Kang Yeo Joo on the day she went lacking, her housekeeper was additionally on the café they met at. Moreover, she was the one who buried the seemingly homicide weapons, the kitchen knife and fragrance bottle, in Kang Yeo Joo’s terrace.

The housekeeper can be one other witness of Han Woo Sung and Baek Soo Jung’s affair, making her a robust suspect within the case. Is she actually the perpetrator behind Baek Soo Jung’s dying? What different particulars about her have but to be revealed?

2. Will Kang Yeo Joo have the ability to end up her latest draft, “Cheat on Me If You Can”?

Kang Yeo Joo’s newest story has many similarities together with her actual life. Not solely that, it additionally appears to have shut connections together with her earlier work “Secret Prayer Room” (literal translation). Nationwide Intelligence Service agent Ma Dong Kyun (Oh Min Suk) and Congressman Park Jae Geun (Choi Jung Woo) are protecting Kang Yeo Joo below surveillance to maintain her new e-book “Cheat on Me If You Can” from being revealed.

The startling fact that Park Jae Geun is Kang Yeo Joo’s father was additionally revealed. There may be a lot hypothesis about why he’s so afraid of her e-book “Cheat on Me If You Can.” Particularly with Kang Yeo Joo having promised to publish her e-book with Ma Dong Kyun, who was solely pretending to be a publishing firm’s CEO, it’s unsure if she is going to efficiently publish her new piece. Above all, what about her story has so many individuals on the sting?

3. In any case that has occurred, what is going to change into of Kang Yeo Joo and Han Woo Sung’s relationship?

The 2 had all the time been one of the loving {couples} round. However as traces of Han Woo Sung’s affairs began to floor, their relationship grew to become rocky. The dying of Baek Soo Jung, who had an affair with Han Woo Sung, and the looks of artwork scholar Go Mi Rae (Yeonwoo) solely deepened the wedge between them.

However in episode 14, Kang Yeo Joo lastly opened up about her unlucky household background to Han Woo Sung. This led him to comprehend his emotions for her once more and shed tears of repentance. With solely two episodes left, will there be therapeutic of their relationship?

The manufacturing crew commented, “In episodes 15 and 16 of this week, the ultimate piece within the puzzle of Baek Soo Jung’s murder case will fall into place. Please hold looking out for the reality behind the case and the place the reality can be discovered.”

The 2-part finale of “Cheat on Me If You Can” will air this Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

