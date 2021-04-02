3 Questions To Be Answered In “The Penthouse 2” Finale

“The Penthouse 2” is nearly coming to an finish!

With its most up-to-date episode, SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” shot to its highest scores of all time, beating the file viewership scores from the season one finale.

Spoilers

In the final episode, Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) revealed her true identification and labored hand-in-hand with Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) with a view to get Cheon Website positioning Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) arrested. Nevertheless, their happiness was temporary, as Oh Yoon Hee didn’t understand her daughter Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) was really alive and determined to take her personal life. After she hinted at her resolution to Shim Soo Ryeon and Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon) in a letter, Oh Yoon Hee headed to the Han River bridge.

With just one episode left within the second season of “The Penthouse,” listed below are three questions viewers might uncover the solutions to within the finale!

1. Will Oh Yoon Hee die?

On the finish of episode 12, Oh Yoon Hee decides to take her life as atonement for the loss of life of Shim Soo Ryeon’s daughter Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min). Viewers had been left with a scene of Oh Yoon Hee’s scarf blowing within the wind, however some imagine that is proof that she is alive. There’s hypothesis that whereas she was on the bridge, Oh Yoon Hee checked her textual content messages to find one from her daughter and rushed to the hospital, leaving her scarf to represent her sense of urgency.

Others declare that as Shim Soo Ryeon died within the season one finale and returned in season two, Oh Yoon Hee will die within the season two finale however return in season three.

2. The downfall of Cheon Website positioning Jin and Joo Dan Tae? Or will there be a model new reigning chief?

The second query for the finale is whether or not Cheon Website positioning Jin and Joo Dan Tae will see a downfall or return again into their positions of energy. Because of the unimaginable teamwork of Oh Yoon Hee and Shim Soo Ryeon, the couple was arrested with each piece of proof pointing immediately at them, leaving no loopholes.

Viewers who predict their downfall see Cheon Website positioning Jin’s youthful sister Cheon Website positioning Younger (Shin Website positioning Hyun) as a brand new potential villain if she is ready to overtake J-King Holdings, now that she is the chairman of the Chung Ah Basis.

(*3*)

3. What’s going to the brand new characters convey to the finale?

In the preview for the finale, Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) was joined by two new unfamiliar faces—On Joo Wan and Park Ho San. Park Ho San will play Yoo Dong Pil, a personality whose identify has been talked about since season one. He’ll painting the husband of Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung) and the daddy of Yoo Je Ni (Jin Ji Hee).

The significance of his character was particularly prevalent when Yoo Je Ni was caught up in a faculty bullying case. Kang Ma Ri angrily advised Joo Dan Tae, “Our contract is completed as of right this moment. Ought to I slowly reveal what you probably did to my husband after simply tossing him an residence? The truth that my husband went to jail as a substitute of you is due to our Je Ni.”

Alternatively, On Joo Wan performs Joon Gi, who’s seated subsequent to Logan Lee on the airplane within the preview. He appears to be like forward with a mysterious gaze and feedback, “So we meet.”

The producer of “The Penthouse 2” shared, “The employees members are at all times so amazed on the distinctive predictions and detective work our viewers have for ‘The Penthouse 2.’ Whether or not the viewers’ predictions will likely be proper, or whether or not an ending that nobody might have seen coming will likely be awaiting, please stick with us till the finale.”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” airs its finale on April 2 at 10 p.m. KST!

Meet up with the present right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)