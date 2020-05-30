3 Reasons It’s Going To Be Super Difficult When Tom Cruise Films A Movie In Space

On the Space Station, in the event you attempt to depart the ground by pushing together with your toes to get one thing on one other floor… you will push so onerous, on accident, that you’re going to smack your head actually onerous on the opposite aspect. Every thing on the area station is held to the wall typically with just a little piece of velcro. So in the event you’re transferring via the area station and your legs are banging into the perimeters, which they’re as a newbie, you are dislodging screwdrivers, movie canisters, lens caps, and by the point you get to the opposite finish you go searching and there is a cloud of particles.