3 Reasons Our Eyes Were Glued To The Screen This Week On “Kingdom”

We’ve entered the second week of “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict,” the place we not solely discover out the three closing rankings from the Introduction Stage however are additionally handled to 3 breathtaking performances.

Warning: Outcomes for the Introduction Stage developing!

The theme for the official first spherical is “To The World.” The groups are tasked to dig into their discography and discover a tune that they need to present the world or comprises a message that they need to share.

As Stray Children was the winner of the primary spherical (main with a spot of round 120k votes), they got the advantage of deciding the efficiency order for this spherical.

The full outcomes for the Introduction Stage.

All three of the performances had been naturally wonderful, however listed here are three particular causes that saved our eyes glued to the display screen this week:

All of the arms

The first workforce to step on the stage was THE BOYZ, and wow, they completely hit it out of the park with their rearrangement of “No Air (A Tune of Ice and Hearth).” With the intention to higher seize the essence of battle and desperation à la no air, the boys went to a facility the place they might expertise being submerged underneath water. The prime quality underwater pictures that had been later proven had been absolute treats!

(*3*)

The efficiency itself had a really clear idea operating all through, they usually nailed the “exhibiting their desperation” half. The first particular person POV the place feminine arms had been interacting with the boys all through was additionally very attention-grabbing, and it made the entire efficiency much more immersive.

And after I say all of the arms, I imply all of the arms. Simply verify this out:

Take a look at their full efficiency right here:

The discography flex

The second workforce to carry out was iKON, who — to the shock of everybody — positioned sixth within the Introduction Stage. So for this primary spherical, they promised to grit their tooth and are available out swinging.

The downside was, they couldn’t determine on which tune to carry out. Sure, they’ve simply too many songs. *Insert “first world issues” meme*

After throwing out tens of candidates, they determined to ask for others’ opinions. Chan known as fellow competitor SF9’s Chani, whereas Bobby and Donghyuk known as WINNER‘s Tune Mino and Kang Seung Yoon. After listening to their strategies, iKON determined to mash up two of their songs, “Love State of affairs” and “Killing Me.” (Does this imply Chani might want to go away the stage for 10 seconds subsequent week? Heh!)

They went with a musical theater type, and the rearrangement (and dance) for “Love State of affairs” was tremendous enjoyable. It segued into an intense “Killing Me” dance break, which once more reminded everybody of simply what nice dancers the iKON members are.

In the meantime, Minhyuk…

Take a look at their full efficiency right here:

00:02:10

BTOB was the third workforce to hit the stage. They selected “Lacking You” as a result of it was their hottest ballad with seven music present wins, and it additionally carried the message of them lacking Melodies (their followers) and their different members who’re at the moment serving within the army.

This rendition of “Lacking You” has a robust conventional twist. From the costumes to the conventional instrument-heavy association to the staging and to the warrior who got here out slaying at 2:10. (It’s truly at 2:20, but when Eunkwang says it’s 2:10, then it’s 2:10). Sure, I’m speaking about Minhyuk. The different three completely hyped his solo bit and for good purpose. Apart from, they’ve talked about greater than as soon as that Minhyuk was the one who pushed them to return on the present, so this man deserves all of the love.

With the harmonizing, vocal runs, and falling cherry blossoms, this was one goosebumps-inducing efficiency.

Oh sure, and there’s Minhyuk trying straight into the digital camera whereas *cough* disrobing.

Not. Oh. Kay.

Actually everybody.

Take a look at their full efficiency right here:

