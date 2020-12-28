3 Reasons To Look Forward To “A Love So Stunning” Starring Kim Yo Han And So Ju Yeon

“A Love So Stunning” is gearing up for its premiere!

Kakao M’s “A Love So Stunning” stars WEi’s Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, and Yeo Hoe Hyun. The drama is a remake of the Chinese language drama of the identical identify and is a couple of shiny and energetic highschool scholar named Shin Sol Yi (So Ju Yeon) and her childhood good friend Cha Heon (Kim Yo Han), whom she’s had a crush on for 17 years.

With solely a day left till the premiere, listed below are three causes to tune into the drama!

A primary love that everybody has skilled earlier than

A remake of the hit Chinese language drama, the Korean model will add to the heart-fluttering moments of the strong authentic storyline and embody extra relatable parts to create an much more immersive expertise.

Cha Heon appears chilly on the skin, however unbeknownst to others, he smiles to himself every time he catches sight of Shin Sol Yi. However, Shin Sol Yi is filled with cuteness as she continues to precise her emotions for him irrespective of what number of occasions she will get rejected. After 17 years of friendship between the pair, the looks of switch scholar Woo Dae Sung (Yeo Hoe Hyun) will up the stress within the drama along with his robust but candy character.

The feelings that flutter forwards and backwards between the trio are the very feelings felt by many individuals after they expertise their old flame, which is able to add a relatable environment to the drama.

A wonderfully synchronized major solid

The primary solid has been making a buzz amongst followers of the unique drama ever because the lineup was introduced.

Kim Yo Han will effortlessly rework into the chilly and good-looking Cha Heon, who seems good till he opens his mouth and stuns everybody along with his blunt and sincere statements. In the meantime, So Ju Yeon will exhibit her easy nature as Shin Sol Yi, who has eyes for nobody however Cha Heon. The pair are set to create some lovable chemistry as the 2 major leads. Following their 17 years of friendship, sophisticated emotions will start to blossom between them, main viewers to be enraptured by the suddenness of Cha Heon’s heartwarming emotions and Shin Sol Yi’s passionate confessions.

As well as, Yeo Hoe Hyun will take an fascinating function as Woo Dae Sung, who quietly stays by Shin Sol Yi’s aspect regardless that he is aware of of her emotions for Cha Heon. As a cheerful and dependable character, he’s set to make viewers’ hearts flutter alongside Kim Yo Han. Jung Jin Hwan may also draw loads of laughs from viewers along with his character’s one-sided crush on Kang Ha Younger (Jo Hye Joo). With characters who’re so harmless that they will’t assist however be sincere, their love tales are positive to make viewers starry-eyed.

A heartwarming story that may make viewers reminisce in regards to the previous

Alongside the primary trio are Jung Jin Hwan, the man good friend who’s at all times filled with constructive vitality, and Kang Ha Younger, who wins everybody’s coronary heart along with her loyal and easy-going character. The 5 of them collectively will share laughs, quarrels, and tears as they expertise the heart-pounding moments of their first loves.

Because the tales of the 5 youthful associates unfold, the drama is definite to remind viewers of the thrill and fondness of their very own first loves, along with the attractive recollections everybody has of their previous friendships.

“A Love So Stunning” premieres on December 28 at 5 p.m. KST and can proceed to air 24 20-minute episodes on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

(*3*)Within the meantime, try the unique C-drama beneath:

(*3*) Watch Now

Supply (1)