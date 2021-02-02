3 Reasons To Look Forward To Cho Seung Woo As A Genius Engineer In “Sisyphus: The Delusion”

Cho Seung Woo is again and taking up a fascinating character!

JTBC’s tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Delusion” is about Han Tae Sool (Cho Seung Woo), a genius engineer that strives to deliver to gentle the existence of hidden beings secretly residing in our world. Park Shin Hye will star as Kang Search engine optimization Hae, who has made it via a harmful journey to come back function Han Tae Sool’s savior.

With the sequence gearing up for its February premiere, listed here are three key causes you would possibly fall for Han Tae Sool!

1. His intelligence

The phrase “genius” follows Han Tae Sool wherever he goes. As it implies, he has a putting mind. He entered the celebrated science and expertise college KAIST on the age of 17. He later based the corporate Quantum and Time and targeted on analysis, making his mark across the globe with revelation after revelation. He earned the nickname of “miracle on this planet of science and engineering.” Geared up with the brains, the wealth, and the legacy, he’s a uniquely completed man of his day.

2. He’s a typical low-maintenance engineer

Though Han Tae Sool is a particularly rich and honorable CEO, he all the time primarily identifies as an engineer. His fashion additionally leans extra in direction of snug fairly than a proper go well with. His boyish smile is the cherry on high, and he chooses to indicate his pure self fairly than be an unapproachable CEO.

3. He has a tear-jerking backstory

The viewers can’t assist however take curiosity in Han Tae Sool as a result of regardless of the “good life” he appears to guide, there lies a tear-jerking story behind all of it. As anybody lives with remorse, so does Han Tae Sool. His older brother Han Tae San (Heo Joon Suk) all the time believed in him, however not vice versa. Sadly, Han Tae Sool by no means had the possibility to repay the favor as a result of Han Tae San handed away immediately. Ridden with guilt and harm, Han Tae Sool has had hassle leaving all of it behind. He consistently lives up to now, weighed down by guilt. He has all of the wealth and honor, however inside he’s a soul in ache.

Cho Seung Woo’s multi-faceted character Han Tae Sool will be revealed within the premiere of the fantasy-mystery drama “Sisyphus: The Delusion” on February 17.

