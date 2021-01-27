3 Reasons To Look Forward To Lee Seo Jin’s Acting Return In New OCN Mystery Drama “Instances”

Lee Seo Jin will quickly be showing in his first drama in two years!

OCN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama “Instances” stars Lee Seo Jin as journalist Lee Jin Woo, who resides in 2015. This “time-warp” political thriller drama will inform the story of how Lee Jin Woo is miraculously related by cellphone to Seo Jung In (Lee Joo Younger), the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae (Kim Younger Chul), in 2020. By way of this communication, Seo Jung In makes an attempt to stop the dying of her father—however stumbles upon a harmful reality within the course of.

Listed below are three key factors to sit up for for Lee Seo Jin and “Instances”!

1. Lee Seo Jin’s second OCN drama

After showing in OCN’s “Entice” in 2019, “Instances” is Lee Seo Jin’s second mission with OCN. By way of his position as sociopath anchorman Kang Woo Hyun in “Entice,” Lee Seo Jin was capable of clearly display the spectrum of his performing. In his determination to work with OCN for his drama return, Lee Seo Jin is elevating anticipation for his position in “Instances” to be simply as thrilling.

Whereas his new position as a journalist might initially seem just like his previous position as an anchorman, this isn’t the case. In contrast to Kang Woo Hyun of “Entice” who hid his lack of humanity behind his practiced facial expressions and used folks as instruments, Lee Jin Woo of “Instances” is the exact opposite. This character is heat and compassionate and isn’t swayed by any exterior pressures.

2. Lee Seo Jin’s issues

At their script studying, Lee Seo Jin revealed, “I’m undecided how one can painting the character of Lee Jin Woo in a charismatic manner.” Nevertheless, after quite a few teasers and making clips have been launched, viewers have been capable of see Lee Seo Jin’s robust but tenderhearted charms. Opposite to his stuttering lips, he’s diligent and acts sweetly and flaunts a picturesque smile with a giant dimple. The producers even confirmed that his character was the proper “tsundere” (heat on the within, chilly on the skin).

3. The reunion of Lee Seo Jin and Kim Younger Chul

Lee Seo Jin and Kim Younger Chul beforehand confirmed off their unimaginable chemistry within the 2014 drama “Fantastic Days” as close-knit father and son. Now, the pair are reuniting as journalist Lee Jin Woo and president Seo Gi Tae, with Seo Gi Tae’s secret being the core of the story. Viewers can sit up for how Lee Jin Woo and Seo Gi Tae turn into intertwined, how Lee Jin Woo plans to reveal this reality, in addition to the chemistry between these two actors seven years later.

OCN’s “Instances” premieres on February 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

