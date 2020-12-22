3 Reasons To Look Forward To The Premiere Of Kim Myung Soo And Kwon Nara’s New Historical Drama

KBS 2TV’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) is gearing up for its premiere!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Secret Royal Inspector” tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the individuals’s issues.

Beneath are three causes to tune in to the premiere of “Secret Royal Inspector”!

Secret royal inspectors who punish evil and convey justice

Kim Myung Soo will play Sung Yi Kyum, a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors) who out of the blue turns into appointed to the place of secret royal inspector and embarks on a brand new journey. Hong Da In (Kwon Nara), a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace), and Park Choon Sam (Lee Yi Kyung), Sung Yi Kyum’s servant and right-hand man, will be part of Sung Yi Kyum’s staff and journey collectively. Viewers are excited to seek out out if the passionate trio will be capable to resolve the individuals’s hardships after turning into the eyes and ears of the King and what difficulties they are going to face as they examine the malpractices of corrupt officers.

Three-dimensional characters and attention-grabbing relationships

Sung Yi Kyum, who turns into a playing playboy at evening, could have an attention-grabbing first encounter with Hong Da In when she is working undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan educated in music and the humanities). Moreover, though Sung Yi Kyum appears brilliant and immature, he has an sudden facet to him and a secret backstory he’s hiding from others. Equally, Hong Da In is a determine shrouded in thriller, elevating curiosity for a way their tales will unfold. Though Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In will begin on unhealthy phrases, they are going to step by step turn into nearer whereas working collectively.

Dependable actors and gifted historic drama director

Already, the lineup of actors Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, Lee Yi Kyung, and Lee Tae Hwan is creating buzz. The stellar solid may also be joined by the gifted actors Ahn Nae Sang, Choi Jong Gained, Son Byung Ho, Chae Dong Hyun, Park Joo Hyung, Shin Ji Hoon, Han Jae Suk, Shin Ji Woo, Kim Joo Younger, and Jo Soo Min. As these expert actors create nice synergy and rework into their respective distinctive characters, the story will turn into even richer. Moreover, director Kim Jung Min, who led different hit historic dramas reminiscent of “Queen: Love and Battle,” “Grand Prince,” “Gunman In Joseon,” and “The Princess’s Man,” is predicted to create one other masterpiece with the upcoming drama.

“Secret Royal Inspector” premieres on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

(*3*)Watch director Kim Jung Min’s “Queen: Love and Battle” under:

(*3*) Watch Now

Supply (1)