3 Reasons To Look Forward To The Premiere Of “Run On” Starring Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung

JTBC’s latest drama “Run On” starring Shin Se Kyung and Im Siwan has shared three factors to stay up for forward of the premiere!

“Run On” is about folks attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at totally different paces. Im Siwan will star as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and subject athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent. Shin Se Kyung will star as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator.

Listed here are three factors to stay up for on this upcoming romance drama!

1. The couple’s awe-inspiring chemistry

Ever since they had been solid, Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung have been within the highlight for his or her lovely chemistry, even getting “scolded” by employees for being too cute. The two stars are already stated to be completely in sync whereas reflecting the romance between their characters. Viewers can stay up for watching how their partnership develops, their rising confidence in each other, and their good romantic chemistry.

2. Superb manufacturing

The manufacturing and path of “Run On” has been garnering curiosity for the reason that launch of the drama’s teasers. The two character’s careers are additionally reflective of the drama’s idea of “path.”

This stage of element displays simply how a lot work was put into guaranteeing that every scene was good. The producers commented, “We endlessly suppose over considerations with love and we work actually onerous to wittily painting the lovable emotional transformation of the characters who’re simply swayed and typically whining. You’ll be capable of correctly take a look at this course of within the first episode so please give it a number of love and a focus.”

3. Two-sided romance

“Run On” appears to be like at romances between polar-opposite {couples}. Ki Solar Kyum is a person who solely appears to be like ahead, whereas Oh Mi Joo solely appears to be like again. Search engine marketing Dan Ah (Ladies’ Technology‘s Sooyoung) is somebody who thinks one thing can solely be achieved poorly if it isn’t achieved in any respect and Lee Younger Hwa (Kang Tae Oh) believes the alternative, that it’s unattainable for the guts to attain what the guts needs.

Fairly than hyperlink the {couples} in complicated methods, these {couples} set off with a transparent love line that may information their storyline into a good stronger, extra close-knit romance.

(*3*)

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST! Watch a teaser right here.

Whereas ready for the premiere, take a look at Im Siwan in “The King Loves” under:

