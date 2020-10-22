3 Reasons To Look Forward To The Premiere Of “The Penthouse”

SBS’s upcoming drama “The Penthouse” is premiering quickly!

Set in a luxurious penthouse house with 100 flooring, the drama facilities across the battle involving three girls: Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), born into wealth and the “queen” of the penthouse; Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon), the wealthy and smug “prima donna” of the penthouse; and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene), who was born poor however strives to enter excessive society with a purpose to guarantee a greater life for her daughter.

Listed below are three causes to catch the premiere of “The Penthouse”!

A narrative centered round girls

“The Penthouse” offers with how far Shim Soo Ryeon, Cheon Search engine marketing Jin, and Oh Yoon Hee will go with a purpose to dominate the fields of actual property and schooling for his or her youngsters. Shim Soo Ryeon is somebody who makes the opposite residents jealous of her magnificence and class, however she’s truly in search of revenge towards those that have ruined her youngster’s life.

In the meantime, Cheon Search engine marketing Jin was named Korea’s greatest soprano since her faculty days, and now she’ll do something to get what she needs in life. Alternatively, Oh Yoon Hee has been dwelling every day tirelessly to make her daughter completely satisfied, however she’s starting to comprehend her wishes to enter excessive society.

Though these three girls come from fully totally different walks of life, they’d all agree that they’d do something for his or her youngsters. Viewers can sit up for their particular person tales about motherhood and greed.

Suspense and revenge

The earlier teasers gave a glimpse of the revenge that can ensue within the drama. A woman falls into the penthouse fountain, Shim Soo Ryeon is seen shaking with worry, and Cheon Search engine marketing Jin offers somebody an unsettling warning. In the meantime, Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) proposes a toast in entrance of the residents, and viewers can already get a way of the self-importance and greed of the higher class.

The penthouse residents shall be swept up in a mysterious incident, creating suspense as they start plotting their revenge.

Nice teamwork between author and director

Author Kim Quickly Okay has taken on “The Penthouse,” beforehand having impressed along with her work on the dramas “Temptation of Spouse,” “Band of Sisters,” and “The Final Empress.” Becoming a member of her is director Joo Dong Min, who has acquired reward for the dramas “Return” and “The Final Empress.” Viewers can sit up for what sort of drama they’ve created upon their reunion.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “Author Kim Quickly Okay’s robust and interesting script, director Joo Dong Min’s work that viewers can’t take their eyes off of, and the talents of the spectacular forged have shaped an ideal triangle that can deliver a brand new type of leisure to viewers. Please sit up for ‘The Penthouse,’ which can inform an thrilling, never-before-seen story.”

“The Penthouse” premieres on October 26 at 10 p.m. KST and shall be out there on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser right here!

