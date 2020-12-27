3 Reasons To Look Forward To Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Kang Tae Oh’s Developing Romance In “Run On”

Simply two weeks into its run, JTBC’s new drama “Run On” is already giving viewers butterflies with its two swoon-worthy pairings!

On the most recent episode of “Run On,” Search engine marketing Dan Ah (performed by Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung) and Lee Younger Hwa (performed by Kang Tae Oh) met for the very first time. Straight out of the gate, the 2 shared a chemistry and dynamic that was nothing just like the blossoming romance between Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan) and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung).

As Search engine marketing Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa get to know one another higher, listed below are three causes to control the seemingly unlikely couple:

1. The nonstop bickering

From their eventful first assembly on the swimming pool, sparks flew between Search engine marketing Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa as they butted heads. Lee Younger Hwa responded to Search engine marketing Dan Ah’s smug, commanding tone by retorting, “What if I refuse? What if I don’t wish to paint for you?” The 2 characters’ rapid-fire banter all through the remainder of the scene had viewers wanting ahead to seeing extra of the chemistry between the fiery duo.

2. Seeing two unstoppable forces fall in love

As a chaebol heiress who heads her personal sports activities company, Search engine marketing Dan Ah is a pointy and sensible realist who retains her feelings out of the image when she makes choices. In distinction, Lee Younger Hwa is a sentimental free spirit who places his feelings first, although he says he has by no means but been in love.

Though the 2 characters couldn’t be extra totally different on the floor, they do have one factor in frequent: they’re each easy and stubbornly unyielding. Their sturdy personalities have viewers questioning what a romance between these two passionate souls may appear like as soon as they fall in love.

3. Their entanglements with different characters

Though Search engine marketing Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa had by no means met earlier than, they share some intriguing mutual acquaintances that will take their story in sudden instructions. Final episode, Search engine marketing Dan Ah’s idol youthful brother Search engine marketing Tae Woong (performed by Choi Jae Hyun) misplaced his cool after working into Lee Younger Hwa outdoors her workplace and suspecting a relationship between the artist and his sister.

In the meantime, Search engine marketing Dan Ah’s reliable colleague Dong Kyung (performed by Search engine marketing Eun Kyung) turned out to be the mom of Lee Younger Hwa’s childhood pal Go Ye Joon (performed by Kim Dong Younger) and his youthful sister Go Ye Chan (performed by Kim Si Eun), creating one other sudden hyperlink between the 2 characters.

“Run On” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

