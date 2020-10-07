3 Reasons To Tune In To Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, And Kim Bum’s New Drama “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” can be premiering quickly!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a couple of male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis, and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is decided to trace him down. Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother and the kid of a human and a gumiho.

Beneath are three causes to catch the premiere of “Story of the 9-Tailed”!

The incredible teamwork between the author and director

Whereas there have been different dramas prior to now about gumihos who’re often girls, “Story of the 9-Tailed” is distinctive as a result of it tells the story of a male gumiho. Director Kang Shin Hyo and author Han Woo Ri have teamed up for this new tackle the legendary topic.

Kang Shin Hyo is the director behind hit dramas like “Midas,” “Tazza,” and “Heirs,” and he has joined Han Woo Ri as soon as once more for “Story of the 9-Tailed” after working collectively on the drama “Kids of a Lesser God.” Followers are wanting ahead to what the duo will convey to the desk this time.

The excellent forged

The drama’s forged has already been making followers excited from the beginning. Lee Dong Wook can be displaying off his attractiveness as he transforms into the gumiho Yi Yeon. In the meantime, Jo Bo Ah would be the excellent “lady crush” as Nam Ji Ah, and Kim Bum has hinted at a formidable efficiency as Yi Yeon’s half brother, Yi Rang.

Viewers can stay up for what sort of chemistry these three actors will present as they tackle attention-grabbing new characters who’re hiding the reality about their identities.

The visible side

Lastly, “Story of the 9-Tailed” can be a feast for the eyes. WYSIWYG Studios, the CGI group behind the 2018 movie “The Witch,” has taken the upcoming drama to the subsequent stage. Martial arts director Park Joo Chun has additionally created thrilling motion scenes, and his work will be seen in dramas like “Gunman in Joseon” and “Incomplete Life” (“Misaeng”). Viewers will have the ability to expertise how legendary characters remodel into on a regular basis folks in a brand new, visually pleasing world.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ — which would be the supply of a superb story, motion, visuals, and enjoyable — is lastly premiering right this moment. It’s a drama that’ll be raging with excessive power and pleasure in every episode. Please tune in to the primary episode of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed.’”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” premieres tonight at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be out there on Viki.

Watch a preview for the primary episode right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

(*3*)