3 Reasons To Tune In To OCN’s New Military Thriller “Search”

Are you intrigued by OCN’s thrilling new army drama “Search”?

“Search” is a part of OCN’s “dramatic cinema” sequence and directed by Im Dae Woong and Myung Hyun Woo and written by Goo Mo and Go Myung Joo. It stars Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal in a narrative a couple of particular army staff put collectively to analyze mysterious disappearances and deaths within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

Described as Korea’s first army thriller drama, listed here are three causes it’s best to tune in to the present:

Surprising twists and turns

“Search” guarantees to stay as much as its identify of “thriller” in its teasers! The posters and trailers spotlight “a terror that nobody has ever seen” and present the troopers of the duty drive combating a mysterious inhuman risk. Director Im Dae Woong stated, “With the DMZ because the backdrop, we labored onerous to make one thing that goes past viewers’ imaginations.” The manufacturing workers additionally said, “There’s a mysterious determine that seems within the peaceable DMZ. With its look, varied incidents like disappearances and murders begin to happen. The particular process drive is appointed to uncover secrets and techniques and resolve the thriller, however they’ll encounter twists and turns that neither they nor the viewers will count on.”

Military motion scenes

With a stable forged of Jang Dong Yoon, Krystal, Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, and Lee Hyun Wook, their synergy shines via of their army motion scenes. The forged and crew all picked the army idea as a key level for the drama. Krystal stated, “I labored to soak up the actual language and posture of army personnel.” Yoon Park stated, “I used to be extra keen about my character than common as a result of it’s uncommon to discover a function whose principal job is a soldier. It was a enjoyable expertise.” The manufacturing workers added, “We centered on the small print of props and instruments that the army makes use of to be able to deliver the style to life.”

The chemistry of an uncommon staff

As their characters are recruited from varied army fields right into a particular process drive and thrown right into a harmful however unknown state of affairs, the staff is predicted to kind an uncommon bond. The forged members additionally turned shut after filming all summer time in full army gear and developed wonderful teamwork and comradeship. The manufacturing workers stated, “In order to create a well-made style drama, everybody poured their sweat into filming this summer time. The comradeship between the forged members is totally different from different dramas. Please sit up for their synergy and chemistry.”

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible on Viki.

Try the trailer beneath!

