3 Reasons To Tune In To Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun’s New Drama “Extra Than Mates”

JTBC’s “Extra Than Mates” has shared causes to catch the upcoming drama!

“Greater than Mates” is an upcoming drama from JTBC about two shut buddies who fall in unrequited love with the opposite over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a lady who offers up on her one-sided love for her greatest buddy after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu stars as Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who abruptly begins to see her in a brand new gentle.

Learn on to seek out out why “Extra Than Mates” will probably be definitely worth the watch.

The intense, sincere, and youthful synergy created by younger actors

“Extra Than Mates” tells the story of younger women and men who’re truthful to their feelings and clumsy at love. Drama followers are already trying ahead to seeing the friends-to-lovers chemistry proven by Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun. The 2 actors will present the detailed emotional adjustments the characters expertise as they progressively go from long-time buddies to one thing greater than that. Including to the story is Kim Dong Jun, who performs On Jun Su, a delicate and easy man who will break Kyung Woo Yeon’s curse of everlasting one-sided love. The three primary forged members are additionally joined by Block B’s P.O, Ahn Eun Jin, Choi Chan Ho, and Baek Soo Min, who will play Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo’s buddies of 10 years.

The thrilling but candy romance between Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun

The producers of “Extra Than Mates” emphasised, “The drama will fulfill the fantasies you dream of in actuality. Romance with a man buddy, the reversal of one-sided love, a knight in shining armor who loves you, and buddies who will all the time be in your facet. The belief of your actual world fantasies is what makes this drama interesting.” The story of Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon, who’re on the stage of going from buddies to lovers, will deviate barely from the same old romance. When Kyung Woo Yeon is about to surrender on her long-time one-sided love for Lee Soo, Lee Soo lastly realizes how his emotions have modified. Their timing is simply barely off, and that’s how their romance formally begins. Whereas their relationship doesn’t observe the same old love equation, the way in which the pair makes their means in the direction of the correct reply will make viewers wish to be in a relationship of their very own.

A sensible, relatable story of youth

Whereas “Extra Than Mates” focuses on the romance between younger women and men who battle with love, it additionally offers a glance into the fact confronted by the youth. The characters’ emotions are what make them uncertain about love, and people emotions are influenced by what goes on of their lives. By means of its varied characters, “Extra Than Mates” will shine a light-weight on the fact that the youth stay in. Lee Soo was harm by his dad and mom’ divorce, Kyung Woo Yeon is unable to spotlight her job as a calligraphist, On Jun Su had closed off his coronary heart because of the ache of his past love, Jin Sang Hyuk (P.O) walks on a unique path from his friends and lives day by day diligently, Kim Younger Hee (Ahn Eun Jin) is hesitant about marriage attributable to her lack of cash, Shin Hyun Jae (Choi Chan Ho) is desirous to marry his girlfriend of 10 years, and Han Jin Joo (Baek Soo Min) can work out nearly all the pieces however love. Everybody experiences a interval of youth of their lives, so the tales portrayed by these people are positive to make viewers relate.

“Extra Than Mates” will premiere on September 25 at 11 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki.

