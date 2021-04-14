3 Reasons To Tune Into Jang Nara And CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa’s Drama “Promote Your Haunted Home”

KBS 2TV’s new drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” shall be premiering quickly!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is about an actual property agent and a con artist who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Actual Property. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t imagine in ghosts however pretends to be an exorcist to make a residing.

Listed here are three causes to tune into the thrilling new drama:

1. The distinctive teamwork of the director and writers

“Promote Your Haunted Home” will inform tales involving actual property and exorcism by meshing collectively thrill and humanism. Writers Ha Soo Jin, Lee Younger Hwa, and Jung Yeon Search engine optimization shall be teaming up with director Park Jun Suk (“College 2017,” “Bare Fireman,” “The Story of the Bookworm”) to create sturdy synergy and extraordinary chemistry. Collectively, they are going to create a visually gorgeous occult drama with refreshing particulars.

2. Jang Nara & Jung Yong Hwa’s unconventional transformation

Each Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa are high-quality actors with sturdy individuality. They’re acknowledged for his or her stable performing expertise, and so they didn’t hesitate to make drastic modifications as a way to faithfully painting their new roles. Jang Nara, who’s normally recognized for her lovely and candy nature, will shed her cuteness and placed on a chilly face. As Hong Ji Ah, she is going to exude sharp charisma and carry out high-level motion and heartbreaking emotional performing. Then again, Jung Yong Hwa will broaden his performing spectrum by altering his earlier picture as a ‘fairly boy’ and remodeling right into a conman.

3. Loads of wonderful issues to see

“Promote Your Haunted Home” will current a novel occult drama that zooms in on life, and its narrative will start with the particular background of an actual property agent that focuses on promoting haunted homes. There’ll an considerable variety of entertaining issues to see, together with exorcism and motion scenes. The visually gorgeous scenes shall be created with the assistance of the staff that was in control of “Lodge Del Luna,” “Recollections of the Alhambra,” and “Practice to Busan.” As well as, the staff that assisted the motion stunts in “Arthdal Chronicles” and “Vagabond” will assist Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa with the motion scenes on this drama.

The drama’s manufacturing staff stated, “‘Promote Your Haunted Home’ will present a life-oriented occult drama with 200 p.c of empathy by throwing a direct hit on the true property craze. Please watch the primary episode, which shall be entertaining with distinctive characters in addition to deep tales and sensuous photos that transcend the boundaries of occult dramas.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” will premiere on April 14 and shall be obtainable on Viki.

