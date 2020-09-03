3 Reasons To Watch Lee Yoo Ri And Yeon Jung Hoon’s New Suspense-Romance Drama “Lie After Lie”

Channel A’s thrilling new drama “Lie After Lie” kicks off tomorrow evening!

With simply someday left till its premiere, listed below are three causes to sit up for the thrilling suspense-romance drama:

1. The protagonist’s tough journey to uncover the reality after her life is ruined in a single second

In “Lie After Lie,” Ji Eun Soo (Lee Yoo Ri)’s life is destroyed when she falls beneath suspicion of murdering her husband, the inheritor to a chaebol household. The character initially faces tragedy after tragedy: after affected by steady home abuse, she finally ends up going to jail for her husband’s homicide regardless of her insistence that she is harmless, and she or he even loses custody of her daughter.

Nonetheless, as Ji Eun Soo continues to protest her innocence, compassionate TV reporter Kang Ji Min (performed by Yeon Jung Hoon) begins to develop doubts in regards to the case and units out to uncover the reality behind her husband’s dying. In the meantime, Ji Eun Soo’s highly effective mother-in-law Kim Ho Ran (performed by Lee Il Hwa) reacts with rage after dropping her solely son.

2. Twist after twist: an unpredictable plot stuffed with surprises

“Lie After Lie” guarantees to ship repeated twists, each in the best way its story unfolds and within the unpredictable relationships between its characters.

Along with the “pretend love” that develops between Ji Eun Soo and Kang Ji Min after an opportunity encounter, there shall be numerous different sudden developments within the relationships between the drama’s characters, together with Kang Ji Min’s first spouse Eun Se Mi (performed by Im Joo Eun) and pure-hearted professional golfer Kim Yeon Joon (performed by Kwon Hwa Woon). There may also be repeated twists within the suspenseful thriller of the identification of Kang Ji Min’s daughter Kang Woo Joo (performed by Go Na Hee).

3. A gifted solid of scene-stealing actors

Along with stars Lee Yoo Ri, Yeon Jung Hoon, Lee Il Hwa, Im Joo Eun, and Kwon Hwa Woon, “Lie After Lie” boasts a formidable line-up of gifted supporting actors whose performances carry their characters to life. The solid consists of Lim Ye Jin, Kim Seung Hwan, Lee Gained Jong, Lim Seung Dae, Choi Dae Sung, Go Soo Hee, Jung Si Ah, Yoon Sung Mo, Baek Track Yi, Kwon Hyuk Hyun, and extra.

“Lie After Lie” premieres on September four at 10:50 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

