3 Reasons To Watch NU’EST’s Minhyun In His Upcoming Drama “Reside On”

JTBC’s “Reside On” has given a brand new have a look at NU’EST’s Minhyun in his starring position!

“Reside On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine optimization Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the varsity movie star and social media influencer who enters the membership for suspicious motives, whereas Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

Beneath are three causes to sit up for Minhyun’s position as Go Eun Taek in “Reside On”!

Attractiveness which can be harking back to one’s “past love”

As a perfectionist with a mature look, Go Eun Taek is standard among the many feminine college students at his faculty, and Minhyun is the right particular person to play the position.

Minhyun’s distinctive vibes which can be each neat and easy seize the sensation of his character Go Eun Taek, and he additionally recreates the perfect picture of 1’s past love by means of his position within the drama.

Cautious preparation for his position

Beforehand, Minhyun shared his ideas on his character, saying, “Go Eun Taek is somebody who appears lonely at instances however continues to obtain love. He additionally returns that love in no matter methods attainable.”

Minhyun exhibits a deep understanding of his character, and he even gave followers a have a look at his copy of the script throughout a V LIVE broadcast, which comprises all his considerate notes on his character.

His versatility as a singer and actor

One in all Minhyun’s many strengths is his skill to tug off numerous ideas, which he’s proved by means of his actions on the stage and in photograph shoots.

From candy and cute ideas to charismatic and mysterious ones, Minhyun can do all of it. Viewers can sit up for how he’ll rework into Go Eun Taek subsequent. Together with his thorough preparations for the drama, excellent appears, and flexibility, Minhyun hints at a profitable expertise appearing in his first main position in a drama.

“Reside On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

(*3*)Take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

