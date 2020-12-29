3 Shocking And Unforgettable Episode Endings From “The Penthouse”

“The Penthouse” has been making a big effect with the chilling endings to its episodes, that includes highly effective performing by stars Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, and Eugene!

The SBS drama highlights the extraordinary competitors amongst residents of a 100-floor luxurious penthouse condo. The story facilities across the battle between three ladies: Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), born into wealth and the “queen” of the penthouse; Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon), the wealthy and smug “prima donna” of the penthouse; and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene), who was born poor however strives to enter excessive society with the intention to guarantee a greater life for her daughter.

The endings of “The Penthouse” episodes have featured goosebump-inducing twists and surprising turns, holding viewers on an emotional rollercoaster all the best way to the final second. Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, and Eugene’s highly effective performances have led to them dominating fashionable search key phrase rankings and changing into the speak of the city.

Take a look at an inventory of three of those “legendary endings” that includes the celebrities under!

Spoilers

1. Episode 15: Cheon Search engine marketing Jin descends into insanity

The ending to episode 15 left a giant impression on viewers. Kim So Yeon’s character Cheon Search engine marketing Jin exploded with sorrow and resentment when her father (performed by Jung Sung Mo) introduced he wouldn’t be appointing her as the following director, after studying about her affair and divorce. She obtained in a scuffle together with her father whereas making an attempt to remove the doc that will appoint the upcoming director, and when he tumbled down the steps in shock, Cheon Search engine marketing Jin simply grabbed the doc and ran.

Later, Cheon Search engine marketing Jin performed the piano with blood on her fingers and stated, “You’re the one who made me this fashion, father. Don’t really feel too wronged. Because you a minimum of gave me one thing earlier than you left.” Her chilling smile, tinged with insanity, drew viewers additional into the story because the episode got here to a detailed.

2. Episode 16: Oh Yoon Hee finds out the surprising fact

The stunning ending of episode 16 included Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) recalling a reminiscence of murdering Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min) earlier than Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) revealed to Oh Yoon Hee that she is Min Seol Ah’s actual mom.

As Oh Yoon Hee seemed on the balcony railing of the forty seventh ground, she remembered saying to herself after pushing Min Seol Ah off the railing, “Ro Na may be accepted for those who’re not right here.”

Shim Soo Ryeon then appeared and confessed to having tricked Oh Yoon Hee all this time, surprising Oh Yoon Hee. The scene made viewers interested by how the connection between the 2 ladies would change.

3. Episode 17: Shim Soo Ryeon makes a slender escape

Episode 17 ended with a daunting scene wherein Shim Soo Ryeon obtained in a bodily battle with Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) that ended with Shim Soo Ryeon hanging him within the head with a ornament.

Joo Dan Tae had been livid when Joo Hye In (Na So Ye) appeared as a result of he’d thought she was lifeless and her being alive ruined his plans to speculate with the land that’s in her title as collateral. When Joo Dan Tae demanded to know the place Joo Hye In was, Shim Soo Ryeon yelled at him, “You’re not even human. You’re a assassin.”

Joo Dan Tae then choked her, however Shim Soo Ryeon managed to seize a ornament that she used to strike him within the head, knocking him out.

“The Penthouse” manufacturing workforce said, “Because the ending scenes in ‘The Penthouse’ characteristic a second of explosive improvement in every character’s story and feelings, and are additionally a most important key to what occurs subsequent, we’re paying a lot consideration to them in every episode.” They shared that the following episode would additionally comprise one other legendary ending to surpass these earlier than it.

“The Penthouse” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on SBS.

Watch “The Penthouse” under!

